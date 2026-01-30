RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Sam Rinzel from Rockford IceHogs

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Sam Rinzel from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Rinzel, 21, has appeared in 28 NHL games with the Blackhawks during the 2025-26 campaign, notching eight points (1G, 7A). He scored his first career NHL goal on Oct. 11 vs. Montreal. The blueliner has also logged 10 points (2G, 8A) in 19 AHL games with Rockford this season. Rinzel shares second among team defensemen with two goals, while he ranks third with eight assists and 10 points.

The Blackhawks play the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight at United Center at 7:30 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on CHSN and heard on WGN Radio.