PREVIEW: Blackhawks Take on Blue Jackets in Friday Night Showdown

🕒 TIME: 7:30 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: NHL Network
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Three skaters are set for milestones against Columbus as Chicago returns home to the United Center
The Blackhawks host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday evening at United Center. Friday’s game is the first of two meetings between the clubs this season. Chicago has earned points in 13 of their last 20 games against the Blue Jackets at United Center (13-7-0). The Blackhawks have also logged a 7-6-0 record against Columbus in their last 13 overall games.
Forward Teuvo Teravainen has logged points (4G, 3A) in six of his last seven games against the Blue Jackets, including two multi-point outings. He leads all team skaters with 15 assists and 23 points in 34 career games against them, while his eight goals rank second. Tyler Bertuzzi leads all club skaters with 11 goals in 21 career games against Columbus, while his 13 points rank second.
The Blackhawks fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins, 6-2, on Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena. Frank Nazar notched two assists and went 11-for-18 (61.1%) in the faceoff circle. Connor Bedard and Connor Murphy each scored one goal as Ryan Greene added an assist. Colton Dach led all skaters with five hits and Jason Dickinson posted three blocked shots to lead all skaters. Arvid Soderblom made 38 saves and Chicago went 1-for-1 (100%) on the penalty kill.
Forward Connor Bedard found the back of the net on Thursday at Pittsburgh, marking his 66th career NHL goal and passing Eddie Olczyk (65) for the most goals by a player 20 years of age or younger in franchise history. He ranks first on the team with 50 points and 29 assists in 41 games this season, while his 21 goals rank second. Bedard's currently two goals shy of matching his career-high 23 goals from last season.
Forward Frank Nazar tallied two assists on Thursday against Pittsburgh and now ranks fourth on the club with a career-high 17 assists in 38 games this season. He also now ranks fourth on the team with six multi-point performances this season. He’s posted 23 points (6G, 17A) in 2025-26, which rank fourth among all Chicago skaters. Nazar is three points shy of matching his career-high 26 points (12G, 14A) from the 2024-25 campaign.
Three Blackhawks skaters are set for milestones against the Blue Jackets on Friday evening. Forward Teuvo Teravainen and defenseman Connor Murphy are each set to appear in their 800 career NHL games. Teravainen will become the 19th Finnish-born skater in NHL history to hit the milestone. Forward Ilya Mikheyev will also suit up in his 400th career NHL game on Friday against Columbus.
ON THIS DAY
ALUMNI SPOTLIGHT
Jan. 30, 1969: The Blackhawks defeated the Philadelphia Flyers on the road, 12-0. It’s a franchise record for most goals scored in a game for Chicago. Jim Pappin led the team with three goals; Dennis Hull, Eric Nesterenko and Doug Mohns each scored two goals; and Pit Martin, Chico Maki and Stan Mikita each scored one goal.
On Jan. 30, 1973, Tony Esposito, Dennis Hull, Pit Martin, Stan Mikita, Jim Pappin and Bill White represented the Blackhawks in the 1973 NHL All-Star Game. The East won over the West, 5-4, at Madison Square Garden.