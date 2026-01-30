PREVIEW: Blackhawks Take on Blue Jackets in Friday Night Showdown

AGAINST COLUMBUS

The Blackhawks host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday evening at United Center. Friday’s game is the first of two meetings between the clubs this season. Chicago has earned points in 13 of their last 20 games against the Blue Jackets at United Center (13-7-0). The Blackhawks have also logged a 7-6-0 record against Columbus in their last 13 overall games.

Forward Teuvo Teravainen has logged points (4G, 3A) in six of his last seven games against the Blue Jackets, including two multi-point outings. He leads all team skaters with 15 assists and 23 points in 34 career games against them, while his eight goals rank second. Tyler Bertuzzi leads all club skaters with 11 goals in 21 career games against Columbus, while his 13 points rank second.