PREVIEW: Blackhawks Set for Rematch with Blue Jackets in Columbus

🕒 TIME: 6:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago hits the road to face Columbus at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday night
The Blackhawks head to Columbus on Wednesday for a matchup against the Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Wednesday’s game is the final of two meetings between the clubs this season. Chicago has earned points in seven of their last 10 games against Columbus at Nationwide Arena (7-3-0). Alex Vlasic is riding a four-game assist streak (4A) against the Blue Jackets. Forward Teuvo Teravainen has logged points (3G, 1A) in three of his last four games at Nationwide Arena. He also leads all team skaters with 15 assists and 23 points in 35 career games against them, while his eight goals rank second. Connor Bedard has recorded points (3G, 3A) in four of his five career games against the Blue Jackets.
The Blackhawks defeated the San Jose Sharks, 6-3, on Monday night at United Center. Ryan Donato (2G, 2A) and Ilya Mikheyev (1G, 3A) each matched career highs with four points. Jason Dickinson (2A) and Connor Murphy (1G, 1A) each logged two points. Connor Bedard scored a power play goal, while Sam Rinzel also found the back of the net. Three other Blackhawks skaters each notched an assist. Spencer Knight made 24 saves for his 16th win of the season and Chicago went 4-for-4 (100%) on the penalty kill.
The Blackhawks enter Wednesday’s game having earned points in five of their last six road games (4-1-1). The Blackhawks have gone 22-for-23 (95.6%) on the kill over their last seven road games since Dec. 19, which leads the NHL. Connor Bedard has recorded points in five of his last six road games (1G, 6A) and has tallied 24 points (6G, 18A) in 14 of his last 16 road games. Bedard has also registered 22 assists in 20 road games this season, which shares 13th in the NHL and leads the club.
Chicago forward Ilya Mikheyev tied a career-high with four points (1G, 3A) on Monday against San Jose and has logged points (3G, 6A) in five of his last eight games. He now shares sixth on the team with 23 points in 2025-26. Mikheyev also ranks fourth on the Blackhawks with 11 goals in 51 games this season. It’s the fifth-straight season that he’s recorded double-digit goal totals. Monday against San Jose also marked his sixth multi-point game of the season, which shares fourth on the club.
Forward Ryan Donato matched a career-high with four points (2G, 2A) on Monday against the Sharks and now ranks third on the club with 13 goals in 56 games this season. He’s registered 25 points (13G, 12A) in 2025-26, which ranks fourth among all club skaters. It marks his fifth-straight NHL season with 25 or more points. With his second point against San Jose, Donato surpassed 250 career NHL points.
ON THIS DAY
ALUMNI SPOTLIGHT
On Feb. 4, 1985, General Manager Bob Pulford took over as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.
On Feb. 4, 1956, Pierre Pilote scored his first career goal in a 4-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Maple Leaf Gardens. It was also his first career point.