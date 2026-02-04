PREVIEW: Blackhawks Set for Rematch with Blue Jackets in Columbus

AGAINST COLUMBUS

The Blackhawks head to Columbus on Wednesday for a matchup against the Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Wednesday’s game is the final of two meetings between the clubs this season. Chicago has earned points in seven of their last 10 games against Columbus at Nationwide Arena (7-3-0). Alex Vlasic is riding a four-game assist streak (4A) against the Blue Jackets. Forward Teuvo Teravainen has logged points (3G, 1A) in three of his last four games at Nationwide Arena. He also leads all team skaters with 15 assists and 23 points in 35 career games against them, while his eight goals rank second. Connor Bedard has recorded points (3G, 3A) in four of his five career games against the Blue Jackets.