TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks' Loss Provided Valuable Lessons in Preseason Action

While the team can learn from some mistakes made on the ice, Nick Foligno noted that it can provide some insight for younger players as well on how to handle the speed of the game.

When the team held their 2-1 lead before Minnesota’s Pat Maroon tied the game up in the third period, Foligno described how it can teach the younger core on how important it is to bring their energy every time they step out onto the ice.

“I think that's what they have to learn the emotion that comes into it,” Foligno said. “So those little things in these games really help them grow and understand the ebbs and flows of a regular season and [there were] good lessons tonight.”

Not only can it teach some of the rookies lessons, but it can also provide some for returners as well. Arvid Soderblom found the shootout especially helpful for him with the different shots he faced but the situations he also played in.

“In the preseason, you want to see a lot of shots, a lot of actions and a lot of situations to learn from going into regular season,” Soderblom said. “So, that was a good test for me and a good test for us as a team. It was a good team we played against today, so it was it was fun.”