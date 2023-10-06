News Feed

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Off Against Wild 

RELEASE: Stauber Assigned to Rockford

FEATURE: Korchinski 'Ready to Go' as an NHL Pro

MEDICAL: Dach to Miss Practice on Wednesday

TAKEAWAYS: Perry Notches Two Goals in Win Against Red Wings

MEDICAL: Donato to Miss Game Against Red Wings

SPOTLIGHT: Highlighting Blackhawks Voices During Hispanic Heritage Month

MEDICAL: Athanasiou to Miss Morning Skate on Tuesday

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Clash with Red Wings 

RELEASE: Trio Assigned to Rockford

RELEASE: Five Assigned to Rockford, Two Return to Juniors

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Suffer 6-1 Loss to Red Wings 

MEDICAL: Savoie Undergoes Successful Surgery

RELEASE: Four Assigned to Rockford

MEDICAL: Savoie Suffered Lower-Body Injury at Minnesota

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Red Wings in Back-to-Back

RELEASE: Weeks Released from PTO

FEATURE: Reichel, Soderblom, Vlasic Prepare to make Jump From AHL to NHL 

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks' Loss Provided Valuable Lessons in Preseason Action

Despite the 3-2 shootout loss to Minnesota, players felt they learned some valuable lessons before they head into the regular season

23-24_ScoreGraphics-SOL16x9-HOME
By Kara Keating
@kara_keating26 Blackhawks.com

After leading a majority of the game, the Blackhawks suffered a 3-2 shootout loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night. However, head coach Luke Richardson and the team felt it provided some valuable lessons and good insight on little things they can fix before the team heads into regular season action next week.

Despite the end results, Richardson felt his team performed on a high level with their performance against the division rival. The area that impressed the second-year coach included the team’s special teams units. 

“I thought our penalty killing and our powerplay, our special teams, all night gave us some life,” Richardson said. “We got going pretty much at the second half of the first period and I thought we really played well, I thought there was a lot of good things.”

Richardson on loss vs. MIN and special teams

While the team can learn from some mistakes made on the ice, Nick Foligno noted that it can provide some insight for younger players as well on how to handle the speed of the game. 

When the team held their 2-1 lead before Minnesota’s Pat Maroon tied the game up in the third period, Foligno described how it can teach the younger core on how important it is to bring their energy every time they step out onto the ice. 

“I think that's what they have to learn the emotion that comes into it,” Foligno said. “So those little things in these games really help them grow and understand the ebbs and flows of a regular season and [there were] good lessons tonight.” 

Not only can it teach some of the rookies lessons, but it can also provide some for returners as well. Arvid Soderblom found the shootout especially helpful for him with the different shots he faced but the situations he also played in. 

“In the preseason, you want to see a lot of shots, a lot of actions and a lot of situations to learn from going into regular season,” Soderblom said. “So, that was a good test for me and a good test for us as a team. It was a good team we played against today, so it was it was fun.”

Foligno speaks on his goal and young players

With one more preseason contest left against the St, Louis Blues on Saturday, Richardson felt that Thursday’s tilt against the Wild prepared them for their next game against a heavy hitting team. 

“I know it's preseason, but they played their full lineup tonight and they really got into the game,” Richardson said.  “They got feisty out there where everybody's yelling at the referees again, it felt like a real game out there today.”