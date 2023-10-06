TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks' Loss Provided Valuable Lessons in Preseason Action

After leading a majority of the game, the Blackhawks suffered a 3-2 shootout loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night. However, head coach Luke Richardson and the team felt it provided some valuable lessons and good insight on little things they can fix before the team heads into regular season action next week.
Despite the end results, Richardson felt his team performed on a high level with their performance against the division rival. The area that impressed the second-year coach included the team’s special teams units.
“I thought our penalty killing and our powerplay, our special teams, all night gave us some life,” Richardson said. “We got going pretty much at the second half of the first period and I thought we really played well, I thought there was a lot of good things.”