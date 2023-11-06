TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Behind Early in Loss to Devils 

Late in the third period, Ryan Donato cut the Devils’ lead by a goal to try and help create an offensive spark. However, it still wouldn’t be enough as New Jersey increased its’ lead with an empty net goal to finalize the results.

Head coach Luke Richardson noticed that once the Devils scored on the power play, then his team began to lose their energy once again. While Richardson understood that it made be easy to feel the struggles of a back-to-back matchup but would have liked to see the players use as a motivation tool.

“I think fatigue really showed in our team today, and in the decision making, and just overall sloppy play,” Richardson said. “It took us a while, I think, to get back on track, but we pushed at the end of the period.”

Following the contest, veteran leadership agreed to have a meeting with the players to focus on where things might have gone wrong in not only Sunday’s game but over the first few weeks of the season.

Instead of placing the blame on a certain play, they all noticed a common theme of not playing as an actual team and creating a bond to rely on each other.

“The more that we can rely on each other, the more you can grow as a team,” Donato said. “Tonight, it hurt a little bit and a lot of the things that we preach, we didn't do, and it came back to bite us.”