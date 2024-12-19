RELEASE: Mrazek Activated from Injured Reserve

Goaltender set to return from groin injury; Commesso assigned to Rockford

Mrazek_BOS
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has activated goaltender Petr Mrazek (left groin) from injured reserve. Additionally, the team has assigned goaltender Drew Commesso to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Mrazek, 32, has appeared in 20 games with the Blackhawks during the 2024-25 campaign, posting a 7-11-1 record, with a 2.83 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage.

The Blackhawks play the Seattle Kraken tonight at 7:30 p.m. CT at the United Center. The game can be seen on CHSN+, heard on WGN Radio, and in Spanish on Latino Media Network radio, 1200 WRTO-AM.

