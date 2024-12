TERA-MISU

Against Washington, forward Teuvo Teravainen posted three assists and has six points (1G, 5A) over his last two games. He's the first Blackhawks skater to record three plus points in back-to-back games since Connor Bedard (3G, 5A) during the 2023-24 season. Teravainen now ranks second among all club skaters with 19 points (7G, 12A) in 32 games this season, while his 12 helpers rank third.