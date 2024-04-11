RELEASE: Blackhawks, WGN Radio Agree to Three-Year Radio Rights Extension

WGN Radio has been the flagship station for the Blackhawks since the start of the 2008-09 campaign, a partnership that united two historic Chicago institutions. WGN Radio broadcasts can be heard in 38 states and Canada, as well as streamed worldwide on wgnradio.com, the WGN Radio and Chicago Blackhawks apps, smart speakers, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, TuneIn and iHeartRadio.

“The Chicago Blackhawks are a premium sports franchise, and we take pride in being able to deliver exciting Blackhawks hockey to the best fans in the NHL, wherever and however they choose to listen,” said Mary Sandberg Boyle, Vice President and General Manager for WGN Radio. “In addition to providing high-quality, live game broadcasts, the collaborative partnership between WGN Radio and the Chicago Blackhawks ensures that fans and partners will be super served for every game.”

MURRAY AND WIEDEMAN CONTINUE THEIR LEGACY

Murray has partnered with Wiedeman since the 2006-07 season in the radio booth and the two have called three Stanley Cup Championships with the Blackhawks. Together they’ve received top honors in the Chicago market four times (2011, 2014, 2015 and 2017) for “Best Play-by-Play” category by the Illinois Broadcasters Association (IBA).

Troy Murray originally joined the Blackhawks broadcast team in 1998 following a 15-year NHL career that included 12 seasons (1981 – 91, 1992 – 94) with the Blackhawks. He spent five years (1999-2004) as a studio analyst and two seasons (2003-04, 2005-06) as a color commentator with the Blackhawks. As a player, Murray played 915 career NHL games with Chicago, Winnipeg, Ottawa, Pittsburgh and Colorado.

John Wiedeman enters his 19th season as the radio voice of the team and has won Illinois Sportscaster of the Year by the IBA. Wiedeman also has NHL broadcasting experience with the New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers, Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets.