RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Hall from IR

BLOG: Hall Returns to Lineup, Vlasic Aims for Quick Comeback 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return to Chicago to Face Panthers

BLOG: Hall Hopeful to Return in Matchup Against Panthers

BLOG: Blackhawks Focus on Growing More Consistent in Games

PROSPECTS: Blackhawks Prospects Ranking Among Top Stat Leaders in Teams, Leagues

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Lose Momentum Early in Defeat to Coyotes

BLOG: Blackhawks Match Up Against Young Coyotes Roster in Monday’s Tilt

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Up Two-Game Road Trip in Arizona

BLOG: Phillips Looks to Show Improvements in Opportunity with Blackhawks

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Phillips from Rockford

TAKEAWAYS: Kurashev Secures Overtime Winner Against Golden Knights

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Dach to Rockford 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Take On Golden Knights

BLOG: Blackhawks Creating New Standards in Thursday’s Practice

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Endured Another ‘Frustrating’ Loss to Bruins

RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Kurashev Off IR

BLOG: Blackhawks Shake Up Lines with Hall Out

RELEASE: Blackhawks Unveil Bronze Seat to Honor Late Chairman

Chicago announced a new honorary tribute to late Chairman W. Rockwell “Rocky” Wirtz with a bronze seat at the United Center, located in section 119

Rocky-Seat-Press-Release
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced a new honorary tribute to late Chairman W. Rockwell “Rocky” Wirtz with a bronze seat at the United Center, located in section 119 to pay homage to his favorite spot to enjoy the game among fans while also recognizing those who carry forward his spirit of community involvement, positive impact and growing the game of hockey.  

“My dad leaves behind a vast legacy of passion, generosity and philanthropy,” said Danny Wirtz, Chairman and CEO of the Chicago Blackhawks. “He cared deeply about our fans as well as giving back to the local community on a daily basis. That’s why we are calling for nominations for stories of passionate Blackhawks fandom and community impact in his memory, with selected Chicagoans and their families to enjoy the game from my father’s cherished vantage point.”  

Starting today, fans and community members can nominate themselves or someone they believe deserves this honor and exclusive experience during select games this 2023-24 season. Nominations can be submitted through the official Chicago Blackhawks website, and selected individuals will be invited to attend a game, along with three guests, as they sit next to the new bronze seat that sits on top of a large hockey puck. Each honorary recipient and their guests will also be invited to a pregame dinner at Queenie’s as well as have their story shared in-arena.

Chicago honor late chairman with Rocky's seat

The bronze seat was created in partnership with the world-renowned Fine Art Studio of Rotblatt Amrany, a family-owned business founded by Julie Rotblatt Amrany and Omri Amrany. The studio features an array of experienced designers and artists who have produced iconic statues and sculptures including all statues located at the United Center. Rotblatt Amrany specializes in sculpting lifelike artwork that captures the essence and spirit of iconic sports moments and historical figures. The studio is celebrated for its unparalleled craftsmanship and dedication to preserving sports history in art. 

"It is a privilege to create this honorary tribute to Rocky Wirtz in bronze, an owner whose impact on the team is immeasurable,” said Itamar Amrany, Director of Fine Art Studio of Rotblatt Amrany. “Together with the Blackhawks, we aimed to capture a memorable moment of Rocky's that all Blackhawks fans can relate to. We have truly enjoyed working with the Chicago Blackhawks organization over the years, a partnership which advocates a deep connection to our community." 

For more information and to nominate a deserving candidate, visit Blackhawks.com/RockysSeat.

Nominate Someone for Rocky's Seat

In honor of late Blackhawks Chairman W. Rockwell “Rocky” Wirtz, a bronze seat has been unveiled at the United Center to pay homage to his favorite spot to enjoy the game among fans in Section 119. Throughout the 2023-24 season, will be used to recognize others who carry forward Rocky's spirit of community involvement, positive impact and growing the game of hockey.