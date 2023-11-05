RELEASE: Blackhawks Unveil Bronze Seat to Honor Late Chairman

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced a new honorary tribute to late Chairman W. Rockwell “Rocky” Wirtz with a bronze seat at the United Center, located in section 119 to pay homage to his favorite spot to enjoy the game among fans while also recognizing those who carry forward his spirit of community involvement, positive impact and growing the game of hockey.

“My dad leaves behind a vast legacy of passion, generosity and philanthropy,” said Danny Wirtz, Chairman and CEO of the Chicago Blackhawks. “He cared deeply about our fans as well as giving back to the local community on a daily basis. That’s why we are calling for nominations for stories of passionate Blackhawks fandom and community impact in his memory, with selected Chicagoans and their families to enjoy the game from my father’s cherished vantage point.”

Starting today, fans and community members can nominate themselves or someone they believe deserves this honor and exclusive experience during select games this 2023-24 season. Nominations can be submitted through the official Chicago Blackhawks website, and selected individuals will be invited to attend a game, along with three guests, as they sit next to the new bronze seat that sits on top of a large hockey puck. Each honorary recipient and their guests will also be invited to a pregame dinner at Queenie’s as well as have their story shared in-arena.