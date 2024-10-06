RELEASE: Blackhawks Reduce Training Camp Roster to 23 Players

The Chicago Blackhawks announced today the following transactions:
Current training camp roster now includes 14 forwards, 7 defensemen and two goaltenders
Pos.
Name
Team Assigned
F
Brandon Baddock
Released from PTO, assigned to Rockford (AHL)
D
Austin Strand
Released from PTO, assigned to Rockford (AHL)
F
Colton Dach
Assigned to Rockford (AHL)
F
Cole Guttman
Assigned to Rockford (AHL)
F
Frank Nazar
Assigned to Rockford (AHL)
F
Zach Sanford
Assigned to Rockford (AHL)
F
Samuel Savoie
Assigned to Rockford (AHL)
F
Landon Slaggert
Assigned to Rockford (AHL)
D
Louis Crevier
Assigned to Rockford (AHL)
D
Ethan Del Mastro
Assigned to Rockford (AHL)
D
Kevin Korchinski
Assigned to Rockford (AHL)
G
Drew Commesso
Assigned to Rockford (AHL)
The current training camp roster has 23 players, including 14 forwards, 7 defensemen and two goaltenders.