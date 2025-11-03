RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Oliver Moore, Place Jason Dickinson on IR

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled forward Oliver Moore from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League and placed forward Jason Dickinson on injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 30.

Moore, 20, has posted nine points (6G, 3A) in nine games with the IceHogs during the 2025-26 campaign, leading all AHL rookies in goals and sharing fourth in points.

The Blackhawks play the Seattle Kraken tonight at Climate Pledge Arena at 9:00 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on CHSN and heard on WGN Radio.

More information on the latest injury news can be found at Blackhawks.com/injury.