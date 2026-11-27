The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled forward Landon Slaggert from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League (AHL). Additionally, forward Patrick Kane (lower body) has been placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Nov. 25.

Slaggert, 24, has skated in 20 games for Rockford in 2026-27 and posted 10 points (4G, 6A). The forward shares the team lead in game-winning goals (2), while he’s tied for third on the club in total goals (4). He also ranks sixth in points (10) and assists (6) this season.

The 6-foot, 190-pound forward has played in 102 career NHL regular-season games, all with the Blackhawks, and has totaled 17 points (6G, 11A). The South Bend, Ind. native posted career highs in games played (53), goals (3) and points (7), while matching his career-best in assists (4) in 2025-26.

Kane, 38, has totaled 18 points (2G, 16A) in 22 games this season, sharing the club lead in assists (16) and sitting tied for second in points (18). The Buffalo, N.Y. native has tallied points (1G, 8A) in each of his last six outings.

The Blackhawks will host the New York Rangers today at 4:30 p.m. CT at United Center. The game can be seen nationally on TNT and heard on WGN radio.