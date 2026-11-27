🕒 TIME: 4:30 p.m.
📺 NATIONAL TV BROADCAST: TNT, HBO Max
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
The Blackhawks bring a season-long three-game win streak back to United Center on Friday evening for a matchup against the Rangers
🕒 TIME: 4:30 p.m.
📺 NATIONAL TV BROADCAST: TNT, HBO Max
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
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ROMAN KANTSEROV | RW | #80
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ADAM FOX | D | #23
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Posted two goals against Seattle on Wednesday to reach 15 for the season.
Leads NHL rookies in points (20) and goals (15).
He is the third player in the past 30 years to record 15 goals through their first 25 games.
His 10 goals in November match Alex DeBrincat and Dominik Kubalik for the most in a calendar month by a Blackhawks rookie.
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Leads the Rangers in points (27) and assists (25) this season.
Shares third in points (27) and ranks fourth in assists (25) among NHL blueliners in 2026-27.
Riding a four-game point streak, tallying five assists in that span.
Totaled 53 points (9G, 44A) in 55 regular-season games last season.
The Blackhawks went 1-for-2 (50%) on the power play against Seattle on Wednesday, extending the club’s streak to seven-consecutive games with a goal on the man advantage ... It is just the eighth time in the last 30 years that Chicago has had a power play goal streak of at least seven games in a single season ... The team owns the NHL’s best power play in the month of November, converting on 39.3% (11-of-28) of its chances ... The club has 11 power play goals over its last seven outings, scoring at a 55% (11-for-20) clip on the man advantage in that stretch ... Those 11 power play goals match the organization’s highest total over a seven-game span in the past 30 years ... The Blackhawks own a 9-1-2 record when scoring a power play goal ... Roman Kantserov paces the team in power play goals (5), while Patrick Kane is the squad’s leader in power play points (9).
Chicago is 5-1-1 over its last seven games, coming into Friday’s contest with a season-long three-game winning streak ... Sam Rinzel paces the club in points (13) and assists (12), while Frank Nazar owns the club lead in goals (7) over the last seven contests ... Roman Kantserov has tallied eight points (6G, 2A) in Chicago’s current winning streak ... The Blackhawks are averaging 4.00 goals per game over their last seven outings. In the 18 games prior, the squad averaged 2.17 G/GP.
Sam Rinzel posted an assist against Seattle on Wednesday night, pushing him to 18 points (2G, 16A) on the season ... The 22-year-old is the second Blackhawks defenseman to record at least 18 points before American Thanksgiving in the past 30 years, following Duncan Keith (1-20-21 in 2013-14 and 5-16-21 in 2009-10) ... Among NHL blueliners, Rinzel (22) shares 13th in assists and is tied for 16th in points (18) ... The Chanhassen, Minn. native has posted 15 points (1G, 14A) over his last 10 games, giving him more points in that stretch than he had in 54 games last season (14) ... Rinzel was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week on Monday afternoon, leading league defensemen in points (8) and assists (7) between games on Nov. 16 – Nov 22 ... He is the first Blackhawks defenseman to capture an NHL weekly award since Duncan Keith was named Third Star on Dec. 2, 2013.