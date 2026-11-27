The Chicago Blackhawks today announced the team has recalled forward Dillon Boucher from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League (AHL). Additionally, the team has assigned forward Dominic Toninato to Rockford.

Boucher, 29, has registered 12 hits in five games with Chicago during the 2026-27 campaign. The forward has also skated in eight contests with Rockford this season.

Toninato, 32, has skated in four NHL games with the Blackhawks this season, scoring once and going 15-for-25 (60%) in the faceoff circle. The Duluth, Minn., native has produced 11 points (4G, 7A) in 14 AHL games with the IceHogs this season.

The Blackhawks will host the New York Rangers today at 4:30 p.m. CT at United Center. The game can be seen nationally on TNT and heard on WGN Radio.