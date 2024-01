The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has placed forwards Connor Bedard (fractured jaw) and Nick Foligno (fractured left finger) on injured reserve.

The Blackhawks play the Calgary Flames tomorrow at the United Center at 2:00 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on NBCSCH, heard on WGN Radio and in Spanish on Latino Media Network radio, 1200 WRTO-AM.