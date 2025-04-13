RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Ryan Greene to Entry-Level Deal

Boston University forward inks contract through the 2026-27 season with $950,00 salary cap hit

24-25_Contracts_Greene-16x9
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward Ryan Greene on a three-year, entry-level contract that runs through the 2026-27 season ($950,000 salary cap hit).

Greene, 21, recorded 38 points (13G, 25A) in 40 games during his junior season with Boston University (NCAA) in 2024-25, helping the team reach the National Championship. Named team captain at the start of the season, Greene finished the campaign ranking third on the team in assists (25) and points (38), and fourth in goals (13), establishing new collegiate career highs in each category.

Hailing from St. Johns, Newfoundland and Labrador, the forward skated in 118 career NCAA games with Boston from 2022-25, totaling 104 points (34G, 70A). During his freshman campaign in 2022-23, Greene was named to the Hockey East All-Rookie Team and helped the Terriers to Hockey East Regular-Season and Tournament Championships.

The 6-foot-2, 192-pound forward was originally selected by the Blackhawks in the second round (57th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

