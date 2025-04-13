RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Ryan Greene to Entry-Level Deal

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward Ryan Greene on a three-year, entry-level contract that runs through the 2026-27 season ($950,000 salary cap hit).

Greene, 21, recorded 38 points (13G, 25A) in 40 games during his junior season with Boston University (NCAA) in 2024-25, helping the team reach the National Championship. Named team captain at the start of the season, Greene finished the campaign ranking third on the team in assists (25) and points (38), and fourth in goals (13), establishing new collegiate career highs in each category.