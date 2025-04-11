RELEASE: Del Mastro Assigned to Rockford IceHogs

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has assigned defenseman Ethan Del Mastro to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Del Mastro, 22, has appeared in 24 games with the Blackhawks during the 2024-25 campaign, posting six points (2G, 4A). He has also tallied eight assists in 42 AHL games with Rockford this season.

The Chicago Blackhawks play the Winnipeg Jets tomorrow at the United Center at 6:00 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on CHSN+, heard on WGN Radio, and in Spanish on Latino Media Network radio, 1200 WRTO-AM.