BLOG: Five Blackhawks Players Competing in 2025 World Championships

Full schedules for Chicago players heading to Sweden and Denmark this May

GL-16x9
By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

The 2025 IIHF World Championships kick off on Friday, May 9, with games taking place in Stockholm, Sweden and Herning, Denmark. Five Blackhawks players are set to compete in this year’s international tournament, representing four different countries.

Teuvo Teräväinen will represent Finland, Lukas Reichel will join Team Germany, Arvid Söderblom will make his national team debut with Sweden, and Frank Nazar and Alex Vlasic will suit up for Team USA.

Each team will play seven preliminary round games from May 9-20, followed by the knockout stage from May 22-24 and ending with the gold medal game on Sunday, May 25.

Stockholm will host Group A play (including Sweden), two quarterfinal matchups, both semifinals and the bronze and gold medal games. Herning will host Group B and two additional quarterfinals.

The tournament can be watched on NHL Network in the United States and via TSN in Canada. Additionally, live streaming options are available on IIHF's own channels, ESPN+ and other platforms. Visit IIHF.com for more tournament info.

See below for a full schedule of games featuring Blackhawks players (all times CT).

Friday, May 9

TIME (CT)
PLAYER(S)
OPPONENT

9:20 am

🇫🇮 Teuvo Teräväinen (Finland)

Austria
1:20 pm

🇸🇪 Arvid Söderblom (Sweden)

Slovakia
1:20 pm

🇺🇸 Frank Nazar & Alex Vlasic (USA)

Denmark

Saturday, May 10

TIME (CT)
PLAYERS(S)
OPPONENT
9:20 am

🇸🇪 Arvid Söderblom (Sweden)

Austria
9:20 am

🇩🇪 Lukas Reichel (Germany)

Hungary

Sunday, May 11

TIME (CT)
PLAYER(S)
OPPONENT
5:20 am

🇺🇸 Frank Nazar & Alex Vlasic (USA)

Hungary
9:20 am

🇩🇪 Lukas Reichel (Germany)

Kazakhstan

Monday, May 12

TIME (CT)
PLAYER(S)
OPPONENT
9:20 am

🇺🇸 Frank Nazar & Alex Vlasic (USA)

Switzerland
1:20 pm
🇸🇪 Arvid Söderblom (Sweden)
Finland
1:20 pm

🇫🇮 Teuvo Teräväinen (Finland)

Sweden

Tuesday, May 13

TIME (CT)
PLAYER(S)
OPPONENT
9:20 am

🇩🇪 Lukas Reichel (Germany)

Norway

Wednesday, May 14

TIME (CT)
PLAYER(S)
OPPONENT
9:20 am

🇺🇸 Frank Nazar & Alex Vlasic (USA)

Norway
1:20 pm

🇸🇪 Arvid Söderblom (Sweden)

Latvia

Thursday, May 15

TIME (CT)
PLAYER(S)
OPPONENT
9:20 am

🇫🇮 Teuvo Teräväinen (Finland)

Slovenia
9:20 am

🇩🇪 Lukas Reichel (Germany)

Switzerland

Friday, May 16

TIME (CT)
PLAYER(S)
OPPONENT
1:20 pm

🇸🇪 Arvid Söderblom (Sweden)

Slovenia

Saturday, May 17

TIME (CT)
PLAYER(S)
OPPONENT
5:20 am

🇫🇮Teuvo Teräväinen (Finland)

Latvia
5:20 am

🇩🇪 Lukas Reichel (Germany)

United States
5:20 am

🇺🇸 Frank Nazar & Alex Vlasic (USA)

Germany
9:20 am

🇸🇪 Arvid Söderblom (Sweden)

France

Sunday, May 18

TIME (CT)
PLAYER(S)
OPPONENT
9:20 am

🇺🇸 Frank Nazar & Alex Vlasic (USA)

Kazakhstan

Monday, May 19

TIME (CT)
PLAYER(S)
OPPONENT
9:20 am

🇩🇪 Lukas Reichel (Germany)

Czechia
1:20 pm

🇫🇮Teuvo Teräväinen (Finland)

Canada

Tuesday, May 20

TIME (CT)
PLAYER(S)
OPPONENT
9:20 am

🇫🇮Teuvo Teräväinen (Finland)

Slovakia
9:20 am

🇺🇸 Frank Nazar & Alex Vlasic (USA)

Czechia
1:20 pm

🇩🇪 Lukas Reichel (Germany)

Denmark
1:20 pm

🇸🇪 Arvid Söderblom (Sweden)

Canada

News Feed

RELEASE: Blackhawks to Pick Third Overall in 2025 NHL Draft

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Korchinski and Levshunov to IceHogs

RECAP: Nazar Nets OT Winner as Blackhawks Close Season with Victory

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Visit Senators to Close Out Season

RECAP: Blackhawks Top Canadiens in Shootout Win

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open Final Road Trip Against Canadiens

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Ryan Greene to Entry-Level Deal

RECAP: Blackhawks Push Jets to Shootout in Final Home Game

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Aidan Thompson to Entry-Level Deal

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Jets in Home Finale on Saturday

RELEASE: Del Mastro Assigned to Rockford IceHogs

RECAP: Blackhawks Pull Away with Big Third Period in Boston

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Head East for Matchup Against Bruins

RECAP: Blackhawks Blanked by Penguins in Pittsburgh

PREVIEW: Chicago Travels to Pittsburgh for Tuesday Night Matchup

RECAP: Blackhawks Hold Off Penguins in Sunday Win

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open Back-to-Back Matchup with Penguins at Home

RECAP: Blackhawks Come Up Short Against Capitals