BLOG: Five Blackhawks Players Competing in 2025 World Championships

The 2025 IIHF World Championships kick off on Friday, May 9, with games taking place in Stockholm, Sweden and Herning, Denmark. Five Blackhawks players are set to compete in this year’s international tournament, representing four different countries.

Teuvo Teräväinen will represent Finland, Lukas Reichel will join Team Germany, Arvid Söderblom will make his national team debut with Sweden, and Frank Nazar and Alex Vlasic will suit up for Team USA.

Each team will play seven preliminary round games from May 9-20, followed by the knockout stage from May 22-24 and ending with the gold medal game on Sunday, May 25.

Stockholm will host Group A play (including Sweden), two quarterfinal matchups, both semifinals and the bronze and gold medal games. Herning will host Group B and two additional quarterfinals.

The tournament can be watched on NHL Network in the United States and via TSN in Canada. Additionally, live streaming options are available on IIHF's own channels, ESPN+ and other platforms. Visit IIHF.com for more tournament info.

See below for a full schedule of games featuring Blackhawks players (all times CT).