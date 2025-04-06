PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open Back-to-Back Matchup with Penguins at Home

TIME: 5:00 p.m.
TV: CHSN
RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Latino Media Network 1200 WRTO-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago hosts Pittsburgh on Sunday in first matchup between the two clubs this season
Connor Bedard has recorded an assist (2A) in each of his two career games against Pittsburgh. Tyler Bertuzzi has 13 points (3G, 10A) in 16 games against the Penguins, including points (1G, 5A) in four of his last five games against the club. During their last meeting at the United Center on Feb. 15, 2024, Philipp Kurashev found the back of the net, while Nick Foligno and Bedard each tallied an assist during a 4-1 loss to the Penguins.
The Blackhawks fell 5-3 to the Washington Capitals on Friday evening at Capital One Arena. Oliver Moore (2A), Frank Nazar (1G, 1A) and Landon Slaggert (2A) each posted two points. Tyler Bertuzzi and Philipp Kurashev each found the back of the net while Patrick Maroon added an assist and is three helpers away from 200 for his NHL career. Sam Rinzel led all game skaters with three hits, while sharing first with two blocked shots and Joe Veleno skated in his 300th career NHL game.
Against Washington on Friday, rookie forward Oliver Moore recorded two assists, including his first career NHL point. With his first helper against the Capitals, Moore became the eighth skater from the 2023 NHL Draft to record an NHL point. As a team, the Blackhawks now rank fifth among all NHL clubs with 39 assists from rookie skaters this season, while their 57 points rank sixth.
Forward Frank Nazar tallied two points (1G, 1A) against the Capitals and has points (1G, 2A) in back-to-back games and four points (2G, 2A) over his last five games. He now has nine goals in 50 career NHL games, which shares seventh among all skater selected in the 2022 NHL Draft. Nazar's eight goals, 12 assists and 20 points each share sixth among all club skaters since his season debut with the Blackhawks on Dec. 14, 2024 at New Jersey.
On Friday against Washington, Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy led all game skaters with four blocked shots and ranks 14th among all NHL skaters with 154 blocked shots in 63 games this season. He is now six blocked shots shy of tying his single-season career-high 160 blocked shots during the 2022-23 campaign with Chicago.