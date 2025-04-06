PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open Back-to-Back Matchup with Penguins at Home

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP

Connor Bedard has recorded an assist (2A) in each of his two career games against Pittsburgh. Tyler Bertuzzi has 13 points (3G, 10A) in 16 games against the Penguins, including points (1G, 5A) in four of his last five games against the club. During their last meeting at the United Center on Feb. 15, 2024, Philipp Kurashev found the back of the net, while Nick Foligno and Bedard each tallied an assist during a 4-1 loss to the Penguins.