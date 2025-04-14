PREVIEW: PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open Final Road Trip Against Canadiens

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP

Chicago meets Montreal for the final of two meetings this season. During their last meeting on Jan. 3 at the United Center, Nick Foligno scored twice, while Arvid Soderblom made 38 saves on 40 shots (.950 SV%) during a 4-2 win over the Canadiens. Teuvo Teravainen has recorded 21 points (7G, 14A) in 23 career games against Montreal, including an assist in each of his last three meetings with the club.