PREVIEW: PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open Final Road Trip Against Canadiens

TIME: 6:00 p.m.
TV: CHSN
RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago meets Montreal for the final of two meetings this season on Monday night
TIME: 6:00 p.m.
TV: CHSN
RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago meets Montreal for the final of two meetings this season. During their last meeting on Jan. 3 at the United Center, Nick Foligno scored twice, while Arvid Soderblom made 38 saves on 40 shots (.950 SV%) during a 4-2 win over the Canadiens. Teuvo Teravainen has recorded 21 points (7G, 14A) in 23 career games against Montreal, including an assist in each of his last three meetings with the club.
The Blackhawks dropped a 5-4 shootout decision to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at the United Center. Connor Bedard (1G, 1A) and Frank Nazar (1G, 1A) each recorded two points while Nick Foligno and Ryan Donato each scored as well. Alex Vlasic led all game skaters with five blocked shots and added an assist. Sam Rinzel skated in a career-high 25:03 of time on ice and recorded an assist. Pat Maroon and Alec Martinez each skated in their last NHL game.
Forward Connor Bedard notched two points (1G, 1A) against Winnipeg, including his 81st career assist and passed Eddie Olczyk (80) for the most by a teenager in Blackhawks history. He also set a single-season career high with 63 points (21G, 42A) in 80 games this season. Bedard enters Monday's game with points (1G, 2A) in back-to-back games and four points (1G, 3A) over his last four games.
Against the Jets on Saturday, forward Frank Nazar posted two points (1G, 1A) for his fifth multi-point game of the season. He now has six points (3G, 3А) over his last six games and leads all club rookies in goals (10), assists (13) and points (23) in 51 games this season. Nazar also led all team skaters with nine faceoff wins against Winnipeg (9-for-15; 60%).
Blackhawks forward Ryan Donato recorded his 31st goal of the season on Saturday and has goals (2G) in back-to-back games and 10 points (8G, 2A) over his last 10 games since March 23. His eight goals over that span share second among all NHL skaters and his 31 goals this season lead all club skaters, while his 61 points rank second.