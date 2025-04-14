PREVIEW: PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open Final Road Trip Against Canadiens

Chicago meets Montreal for the final of two meetings this season on Monday night

MTL_TuneIn
By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

TIME: 6:00 p.m.
TV: CHSN
RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App

More information on how to watch Blackhawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP

Chicago meets Montreal for the final of two meetings this season. During their last meeting on Jan. 3 at the United Center, Nick Foligno scored twice, while Arvid Soderblom made 38 saves on 40 shots (.950 SV%) during a 4-2 win over the Canadiens. Teuvo Teravainen has recorded 21 points (7G, 14A) in 23 career games against Montreal, including an assist in each of his last three meetings with the club.

LAST TIME OUT

The Blackhawks dropped a 5-4 shootout decision to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at the United Center. Connor Bedard (1G, 1A) and Frank Nazar (1G, 1A) each recorded two points while Nick Foligno and Ryan Donato each scored as well. Alex Vlasic led all game skaters with five blocked shots and added an assist. Sam Rinzel skated in a career-high 25:03 of time on ice and recorded an assist. Pat Maroon and Alec Martinez each skated in their last NHL game.

CON MAN

Forward Connor Bedard notched two points (1G, 1A) against Winnipeg, including his 81st career assist and passed Eddie Olczyk (80) for the most by a teenager in Blackhawks history. He also set a single-season career high with 63 points (21G, 42A) in 80 games this season. Bedard enters Monday's game with points (1G, 2A) in back-to-back games and four points (1G, 3A) over his last four games.

TO BE FRANK

Against the Jets on Saturday, forward Frank Nazar posted two points (1G, 1A) for his fifth multi-point game of the season. He now has six points (3G, 3А) over his last six games and leads all club rookies in goals (10), assists (13) and points (23) in 51 games this season. Nazar also led all team skaters with nine faceoff wins against Winnipeg (9-for-15; 60%).

Frank Nazar sends home go-ahead goal from the slot

RYAN AIR

Blackhawks forward Ryan Donato recorded his 31st goal of the season on Saturday and has goals (2G) in back-to-back games and 10 points (8G, 2A) over his last 10 games since March 23. His eight goals over that span share second among all NHL skaters and his 31 goals this season lead all club skaters, while his 61 points rank second.

Ryan Donato one-times equalizer from Connor Bedard’s feed

News Feed

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Ryan Greene to Entry-Level Deal

RECAP: Blackhawks Push Jets to Shootout in Final Home Game

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Aidan Thompson to Entry-Level Deal

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Jets in Home Finale on Saturday

RELEASE: Del Mastro Assigned to Rockford IceHogs

RECAP: Blackhawks Pull Away with Big Third Period in Boston

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Head East for Matchup Against Bruins

RECAP: Blackhawks Blanked by Penguins in Pittsburgh

PREVIEW: Chicago Travels to Pittsburgh for Tuesday Night Matchup

RECAP: Blackhawks Hold Off Penguins in Sunday Win

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open Back-to-Back Matchup with Penguins at Home

RECAP: Blackhawks Come Up Short Against Capitals

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Take on Capitals in Friday Matchup

RECAP: Blackhawks Fall Late to Avalanche in Shootout

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Avalanche to Close Out Homestand 

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Taige Harding to Entry-Level Deal

RECAP: Utah Claims Win Against Chicago at United Center

PREVIEW: Chicago Closes Season Series Against Utah on Sunday