RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Korchinski and Levshunov to IceHogs

Defensemen head back to Rockford following NHL action with Chicago this season

Team Update_V3
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has assigned defensemen Kevin Korchinski and Artyom Levshunov to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Korchinski, 20, suited up in 16 games with the Blackhawks during the 2024-25 campaign, posting two points (1G, 1A). He has also notched 27 points (3G, 24A) in 54 AHL games with the IceHogs this season. His 24 assists and 27 points each lead all Rockford blueliners, while his three goals share third.

Levshunov, 19, tallied six assists in 18 games with Chicago during the 2024-25 season. He made his NHL debut on March 10 at Colorado and recorded an assist for his first NHL point on March 15 at Vancouver. Levshunov has also skated in 50 AHL games with the IceHogs in 2024-25, registering 22 points (5G, 17A). He ranks second among Rockford defensemen in goals, assists and points.

News Feed

RECAP: Nazar Nets OT Winner as Blackhawks Close Season with Victory

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Visit Senators to Close Out Season

RECAP: Blackhawks Top Canadiens in Shootout Win

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open Final Road Trip Against Canadiens

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Ryan Greene to Entry-Level Deal

RECAP: Blackhawks Push Jets to Shootout in Final Home Game

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Aidan Thompson to Entry-Level Deal

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Jets in Home Finale on Saturday

RELEASE: Del Mastro Assigned to Rockford IceHogs

RECAP: Blackhawks Pull Away with Big Third Period in Boston

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Head East for Matchup Against Bruins

RECAP: Blackhawks Blanked by Penguins in Pittsburgh

PREVIEW: Chicago Travels to Pittsburgh for Tuesday Night Matchup

RECAP: Blackhawks Hold Off Penguins in Sunday Win

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open Back-to-Back Matchup with Penguins at Home

RECAP: Blackhawks Come Up Short Against Capitals

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Take on Capitals in Friday Matchup

RECAP: Blackhawks Fall Late to Avalanche in Shootout