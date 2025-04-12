PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Jets in Home Finale on Saturday

LAST TIME OUT

Two goals from Nick Foligno helped the Blackhawks to a 5-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday at TD Garden. Tyler Bertuzzi scores the game-winning goal against his former team and Ryan Donato scored his 30th goal of the season. Kevin Korchinski also found the back of the net while five Blackhawks skaters notched an assist, including Oliver Moore, who has three helpers over his last four games. Louis Crevier led all skaters with five hits and Arvid Soderblom made 31 saves on 33 shots (.939 SV%) for his ninth victory of the season.