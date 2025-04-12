PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Jets in Home Finale on Saturday

TIME: 6:00 p.m.
TV: CHSN+
RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Latino Media Network 1200 WRTO-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago faces off against Winnipeg in the last home game of the 2024-25 season
Chicago faces Winnipeg at the United Center on Saturday afternoon for the third and final meeting between the two clubs this season. Connor Bedard has recorded four points (3G, 1A) in five career games against Winnipeg. During their last meeting at the United Center on Dec. 7, 2024, Alec Martinez and Alex Vlasic each scored, while four Blackhawks posted an assist during a 4-2 loss to the Jets.
Two goals from Nick Foligno helped the Blackhawks to a 5-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday at TD Garden. Tyler Bertuzzi scores the game-winning goal against his former team and Ryan Donato scored his 30th goal of the season. Kevin Korchinski also found the back of the net while five Blackhawks skaters notched an assist, including Oliver Moore, who has three helpers over his last four games. Louis Crevier led all skaters with five hits and Arvid Soderblom made 31 saves on 33 shots (.939 SV%) for his ninth victory of the season.
Forward Ryan Donato found the back of the net in his hometown on Thursday and hit the 30-goal plateau for the first time in his NHL career. With the goal, he became the first Blackhawks skater since Alex DeBrincat in 2021-22 to record a 30-goal season. He now has seven goals over his last nine games since March 23, which leads all team skaters.
Against Boston on Thursday, rookie defenseman Sam Rinzel posted an assist and has helpers (2A) in two of his last three games. He also led all game skaters with a career-high 24:54 of time on ice. Rinzel has an average time on ice per game of 22:25, which ranks second among all rookies since his NHL debut on March 30.
Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno recoreded two goals on Thursday in Boston and has three points (2G, 1A) over his last three games. It was his second multi-goal game of the season (Jan. 3 vs. MTL). Foligno is now five points shy of 600 for his NHL career and would become the eighth skater from the 2006 NHL Draft to hit the milestone.