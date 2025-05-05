RELEASE: Blackhawks to Pick Third Overall in 2025 NHL Draft

Chicago secures number three spot in draft selection order during 2025 NHL Draft Lottery

By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
The Chicago Blackhawks will have the third overall selection in the 2025 NHL Draft, which was awarded as a result of the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery, conducted tonight at NHL Network’s Secaucus, N.J. studio.

The 2025 NHL Draft will mark the seventh time in franchise history that the Blackhawks have selected third overall, having most recently done so in 2019 (Kirby Dach). The team has also selected Jonathan Toews (2006), Cam Barker (2004), Eddie Olczyk (1984), Denis Savard (1980) and Terry Caffery (1966) with the third overall pick.

The club currently has nine total picks in the 2025 NHL Draft, including two in the first round, two in the second, one in the third, one in the sixth and one in the third. Chicago’s nine picks in the 2025 NHL Draft is tied for sixth among all NHL teams.

Additionally, the Blackhawks are picking in the top-5 for just the 13th time in franchise history.

1st Overall (2 times):

  • 2023 – Connor Bedard
  • 2007 – Patrick Kane

2nd Overall (2 times):

  • 2024 – Artyom Levshunov
  • 1965 – Andy Culligan

3rd Overall (6 times):

  • 2019 – Kirby Dach
  • 2006 – Jonathan Toews
  • 2004 – Cam Barker
  • 1984 – Eddie Olczyk
  • 1980 – Denis Savard
  • 1966 – Terry Caffery

4th Overall (1 time):

  • 1964 – Richie Bayes

5th Overall (1 time):

  • 1963 – Art Hampson

Chicago is one of only five teams that have at least four picks in the first two rounds of the 2025 NHL Draft:

  • Nashville (5)
  • Philadelphia (5)
  • Montreal (4)
  • San Jose (4)

With two selections in the first round, the 2025 NHL Draft will mark the 10th time in franchise history that the Blackhawks have had multiple first-round picks.

Additionally, including the 2025 NHL Draft, the Blackhawks will have had nine first-round picks between the 2023-26 NHL Drafts, which ranks first among all NHL teams.

The 2025 NHL Draft will be held from June 27-28 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA.

Blackhawks 2025 NHL Draft Picks

Round
Pick
Team
Details
1
3
CHI
--
1
29*
TOR
2
34
CHI
--
2
60*
DAL
3
66
CHI
--
4
98
CHI
--
4
107
NYR
6
162
CHI
--
7
194
CHI
--

*Subject to change based on 2025 Stanley Cup Playoff outcomes

