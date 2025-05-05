RELEASE: Blackhawks to Pick Third Overall in 2025 NHL Draft

Additionally, the Blackhawks are picking in the top-5 for just the 13th time in franchise history.

1st Overall (2 times):

2023 – Connor Bedard

2007 – Patrick Kane

2nd Overall (2 times):

2024 – Artyom Levshunov

1965 – Andy Culligan

3rd Overall (6 times):

2019 – Kirby Dach

2006 – Jonathan Toews

2004 – Cam Barker

1984 – Eddie Olczyk

1980 – Denis Savard

1966 – Terry Caffery

4th Overall (1 time):

1964 – Richie Bayes

5th Overall (1 time):

1963 – Art Hampson

Chicago is one of only five teams that have at least four picks in the first two rounds of the 2025 NHL Draft:

Nashville (5)

Philadelphia (5)

Montreal (4)

San Jose (4)

With two selections in the first round, the 2025 NHL Draft will mark the 10th time in franchise history that the Blackhawks have had multiple first-round picks.

Additionally, including the 2025 NHL Draft, the Blackhawks will have had nine first-round picks between the 2023-26 NHL Drafts, which ranks first among all NHL teams.

The 2025 NHL Draft will be held from June 27-28 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA.