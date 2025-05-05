RELEASE: Blackhawks to Pick Third Overall in 2025 NHL Draft

The Chicago Blackhawks will have the third overall selection in the 2025 NHL Draft, which was awarded as a result of the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery, conducted tonight at NHL Network’s Secaucus, N.J. studio.
The 2025 NHL Draft will mark the seventh time in franchise history that the Blackhawks have selected third overall, having most recently done so in 2019 (Kirby Dach). The team has also selected Jonathan Toews (2006), Cam Barker (2004), Eddie Olczyk (1984), Denis Savard (1980) and Terry Caffery (1966) with the third overall pick.