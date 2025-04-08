PREVIEW: Chicago Travels to Pittsburgh for Tuesday Night Matchup

MICKEY MOUSE

Against Pittsburgh on Sunday, forward Ilya Mikheyev scored twice, including his 20th goal of the season. He now has a single-season career-high 34 points (20G, 14A) in 75 games this season. Mikheyev is one goal shy of tying his career-high 21 goals with the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 2021-22 campaign. Mikheyev also has three goals over his last three games and five points (3G, 2A) over his last five games. His 20 goals share third among all team skaters, while his 34 points rank fifth.