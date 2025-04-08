PREVIEW: Chicago Travels to Pittsburgh for Tuesday Night Matchup

TIME: 6:00 p.m.
TV: WCIU-TV
RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Latino Media Network 1200 WRTO-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Blackhawks face Penguins on the road to finish home-and-home series
During their last meeting at PPG Paints Arena on Oct. 10, 2023, Connor Bedard made his NHL debut and recorded an assist for his first NHL point. Nick Foligno notched two points (1G, 1A), while Ryan Donato also scored during a 4-2 Blackhawks victory over the Penguins. Tyler Bertuzzi has 13 points (3G, 10A) in 17 games against Pittsburgh, including points (1G, 5A) in four of his last six games against the club.
Two goals from Ilya Mikheyev helped the Blackhawks to a 3-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday at the United Center. Frank Nazar scored a shorthanded goal and Sam Rinzel tallied an assist for his first NHL point. Joe Veleno tallied an assist and has five points (2G, 3A) over his last seven games. Three other Blackhawks notched an assist while Spencer Knight made 28 saves on 29 shots (.966 SV%) for his fourth victory as a Blackhawk and 16th win of the season.
Against Pittsburgh on Sunday, forward Ilya Mikheyev scored twice, including his 20th goal of the season. He now has a single-season career-high 34 points (20G, 14A) in 75 games this season. Mikheyev is one goal shy of tying his career-high 21 goals with the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 2021-22 campaign. Mikheyev also has three goals over his last three games and five points (3G, 2A) over his last five games. His 20 goals share third among all team skaters, while his 34 points rank fifth.
Forward Frank Nazar scored a shorthanded goal against Pittsburgh on Sunday and has goals (2G, 1A) in back-to-back games and points (2G, 2A) in three-straight games. He's one of only three NHL rookie skaters to score a shorthanded goal this season (Collin Graf and Mikael Pyyhtia). Nazar's nine goals share fifth among all team skaters since his season debut with the Blackhawks on Dec. 14, 2024 at New Jersey.
On Sunday against the Penguins, Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard notched an assist and became the sixth active player to record a 40-assist season as a teenager, joining Sidney Crosby, Patrick Kane, Clayton Keller, Mitch Marner and Anze Kopitar. He is now one point shy of matching his 61 points (22G, 39A) from the 2023-24 campaign, having recorded 60 points (20G, 40A) in 77 games this season. He comes into Tuesday's game with four helpers over his last five games.