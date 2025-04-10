PREVIEW: Blackhawks Head East for Matchup Against Bruins

TIME: 6:00 p.m.
TV: CHSN
RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
Chicago squares off against Boston Thursday night for the final time this season
The Blackhawks take on the Boston Bruins for the second of two meetings between the clubs this season. Connor Bedard scored his first career NHL goal on Oct. 11, 2023 at TD Garden, the lone goal for the Blackhawks in a 3-1 loss. During their last meeting on Dec. 4, 2024, Connor Murphy posted two assists and Alex Vlasic found the back of the net during a 4-2 loss to the Bruins. Tyler Bertuzzi (2022-23), Ryan Donato (2018-19), Nick Foligno (2021-23) and Pat Maroon (2023-24) each have spent time with the Bruins.
The Blackhawks dropped a 5-0 decision to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday evening at PPG Paints Arena. Alex Vlasic shared first among all skaters with two blocked shots. Wyatt Kaiser and Ilya Mikheyev each registered two takeaways. Kaiser now shares fourth on the club with 23 takeaways this season. Sam Rinzel led the Blackhawks and ranked third among all game skaters with 22:02 of time on ice. Oliver Moore went 6-for-9 (66.7% in the faceoff circle, and Frank Nazar went 7-for-11 (63.6%).
Forward Frank Nazar went 7-for-11 (63.6%) in the faceoff circle against the Penguins on Tuesday and has posted a faceoff win percentage of 50% or better in nine of his last 14 games since March 10. His faceoff win percentage of 46.5% ranks third among all NHL rookies who have taken at least 300 faceoffs this season. Nazar enters Thursday's game with points (2G, 2A) in three of his last four games.
Against Pittsburgh on Tuesday, defenseman Connor Murphy posted one blocked shot and one hit, making it the 47th game this season that he has recorded at least one of each. He now has 156 blocked shots in 65 games this season, which ranks 17th among all NHL skaters and leads all Blackhawks skaters. He also leads all club defenseman and ranks second on the team with 114 hits this season.
On Tuesday against the Penguins, defenseman Alex Vlasic recorded two blocked shots and now ranks second on the club with 143 blocked shots in 78 games this season. He's currently five blocked shots short of his career-high 148 blocked shots from the 2023-24 campaign. He also appeared in 20:45 of time on ice in Pittsburgh, which ranked third on the club. Vlasic currently ranks second among all club skaters this season with an average time on ice per game of 23:19.