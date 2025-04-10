PREVIEW: Blackhawks Head East for Matchup Against Bruins

VLASIC ROCK

On Tuesday against the Penguins, defenseman Alex Vlasic recorded two blocked shots and now ranks second on the club with 143 blocked shots in 78 games this season. He's currently five blocked shots short of his career-high 148 blocked shots from the 2023-24 campaign. He also appeared in 20:45 of time on ice in Pittsburgh, which ranked third on the club. Vlasic currently ranks second among all club skaters this season with an average time on ice per game of 23:19.