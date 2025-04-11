Blackhawks pull away from Bruins with 3 quick goals in 3rd

Morgan Geekie and David Pastrnak each had a goal and an assist for the Bruins (32-39-9), who have lost two of three. Jeremy Swayman made 16 saves.

“It’s still a humbling league,” Boston coach Joe Sacco said. “It’s a good league regardless of where teams are in the standings. You have to be ready for 60 minutes, and it’s a learning lesson. You have to show up and compete for 60 minutes regardless of who you’re playing.”

Donato put the Blackhawks in front 2-1 at 3:13 of the third, scoring on a rebound near the right post.

Tyler Bertuzzi made it 3-1 at 4:23. His backhand pass was blocked by Parker Wotherspoon, but the puck went right back to him, and he scored blocker side from the high slot.

Kevin Korchinski scored his first goal of the season 24 seconds later to push the lead to 4-1.

“That’s what our team is capable of doing," Foligno said. "There’s skill on this team and there are guys who can put the puck in the net, but you’ve got to give yourself the opportunity to do it.”

Geekie cut it to 4-2 at 11:08, scoring on a one-timer from the low slot off a pass from Pastrnak.

Geekie extended his point streak to an NHL career-high nine games (seven goals, 10 assists). Pastrnak extended his point streak to eight games (eight goals, 10 assists).

“I’m super happy and it’s well-deserved,” Pastrnak said of Geekie. “He works on his game and you could see it this year. He’s become a real goal-scoring threat. We’re close friends and it’s good to see him have success this whole year.”

Foligno scored into an empty net with 27 seconds remaining for the 5-2 final.

Pastrnak gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 10:39 of the first period. He went to make a check on Philipp Kurashev, who turned the puck over while trying to make a move around him. The puck then made its way to Elias Lindholm, whose intended pass for Pastrnak deflected off the stick of Sam Rinzel and the Bruins forward before beating Soderblom.

Foligno tied it 1-1 at 7:55 of the second period. He broke up a pass at the defensive blue line, chipped the puck to himself off the boards, and skated down the right wing before beating Swayman blocker side on a partial breakaway.

NOTES: Donato is the first player to score at least 30 goals for Chicago since Alex DeBrincat scored 41 in 2021-22. ... Forward Riley Duran, who is from Boston, made his NHL debut for the Bruins and was minus-1 in 13:36 of ice time. ... Pastrnak became the seventh player in Bruins history to have at least 60 assists in consecutive seasons and the first since Marc Savard (three straight from 2006-07 to 2008-09).