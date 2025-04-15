Canadiens lose to Blackhawks in shootout, fail to clinch playoff berth

The Canadiens lead the Columbus Blue Jackets, who have a game in hand, by four points for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. Montreal will play its regular-season finale against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday.

“At the end of the day, it’s still a big point and we’re going to keep going,” Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said.

Frank Nazar had a goal and an assist in regulation before scoring the only goal of the shootout for Chicago (24-46-11), which is 3-1-1 in its past five games. Arvid Soderblom made 18 saves.

“They needed to win this game to secure a playoff spot, so you know that they’re going to come out hard,” Nazar said. “We knew that, so we just prepared and had a routine going into the game, a plan.”

Alex Newhook put Montreal up 1-0 at 6:00 of the first period. Demidov skated down the left boards, got around Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy along the goal line and sent a pass out front to Newhook, who scored on a one-timer from the low slot.

Demidov then made it 2-0 at 13:32. Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson’s stretch pass was tipped down the ice by Joel Armia, but Demidov chased down the loose puck off the end boards and faked a slap shot at the left post before pulling it to his backhand for a tap-in past Soderblom's left pad.

Demidov (19 years, 125 days) is the second-youngest player, and third teenager, in Canadiens history to score in his NHL debut.

“It was an elite execution, a little deception to the backhand,” St. Louis said. “It was really nice.”