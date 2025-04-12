RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Aidan Thompson to Entry-Level Deal

Forward from University of Denver inks contract through the 2026-27 season

Aidan-Thompson-Contract-16x9 (1)
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward Aidan Thompson on a two-year, entry-level contract that runs through the 2026-27 season ($895,000 salary cap hit). Thompson will join the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League on an PTO (Professional Tryout) for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

Thompson, 23, skated in 44 contests as an alternate captain with the University of Denver (NCAA) during the 2024-25 campaign, posting collegiate career highs in goals (21), assists (34) and points (55) to help his team reach the Frozen Four for the second-straight year. His 55 points ranked second in the NCAA, while his 34 helpers ranked third in the nation. His 21 goals shared second on the team.

A native of Fort Collins, Colorado, Thompson won the NCAA National Championship last season with Denver, recording 30 points (11G, 19A) in 44 games. In three seasons with the club, he has compiled 117 points (42G, 75A) in 120 NCAA games. Thompson helped the team to an NCHC Regular Season Championship during his freshman season in 2022-23.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound forward was originally selected by the Blackhawks in the third round (90th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

