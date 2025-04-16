Nazar scores in OT, Blackhawks defeat Senators

Bedard had two goals and an assist, Joe Veleno scored, and Spencer Knight made 34 saves for the Blackhawks (25-46-11), who are 4-1-1 in their final six games of the season.

“Phenomenal,” Chicago coach Anders Sorensen said of Knight’s performance. “I mean, for two periods it wasn’t even close, right? He kept us in the game. And then we were a little bit better in the third, but for two periods we had no business being in that game without him.”

Thomas Chabot and Drake Batherson each extended his point streak to six games, Dylan Cozens had two assists, and Forsberg made 12 saves for the Senators (44-30-7), who outshot the Blackhawks 37-16.

“I think we outplayed them for most of the game,” Batherson said. “It would’ve been nice to score a few more; we had our looks. But it’s tough, I mean, right now we’re just trying to play as well as we can going into the playoffs and unfortunately we didn’t come out with two points tonight.”

Ottawa will finish as the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference and play the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Atlantic Division champions, in the first round.

"It's going to be a tough matchup,” Senators coach Travis Green said. “It's going to be an exciting matchup, though, I can tell you that. I think we talked about it last week where any team that we play is going to be a tough matchup, that's the way playoffs are. 'Exciting,' is probably downplaying it a little bit. I mean, it's going to be great. For the province, the Battle of Ontario is well known. And we haven't been in the playoffs in a long time. It's going to be exciting."

Bedard gave Chicago a 1-0 lead at 1:28 of the first period when he put a curl-and-drag wrist shot under the crossbar from the top of the right face-off circle off the rush.

Veleno beat Forsberg under his glove with a long wrist shot to make it 2-0 at 6:13.

“It’s good for us to play games in tough circumstances, when you’re tired and whatnot,” Knight said. “Just because when you go into the postseason at some point, it’s a lot of hockey. You’ve got to be able to play and be dependent on when you don’t feel the best.”

Nick Cousins cut it to 2-1 at 6:56. He picked up the puck in the neutral zone, skated in on a breakaway and chipped it over Knight’s blocker for his first goal since returning from a knee injury that caused him to miss 30 games.

“I liked our game,” Ottawa forward Tim Stutzle said. “It felt like we dominated all game and if we keep playing like that, we’re going to win more games than we lose.”

Chabot tied it 2-2 at 1:19 of the second period. He skated in from the point and beat Knight over his blocker with a wrist shot on a power play.

Chabot has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) during his point streak.