PREVIEW: Blackhawks Visit Senators to Close Out Season

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP

The Blackhawks take on the Ottawa Senators for the final of two meetings between the two teams this season. Chicago is 17-3-2 in their last 22 games against the Senators since 2010-11. During their last meeting on March 5, Ryan Donato, and Teuvo Teräväinen each found the back of the net, while four Blackhawks notched an assist during a 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators.