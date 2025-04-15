PREVIEW: Blackhawks Visit Senators to Close Out Season

TIME: 6:00 p.m.
TV: CHSN
RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago squares off against Ottawa in the season finale
The Blackhawks take on the Ottawa Senators for the final of two meetings between the two teams this season. Chicago is 17-3-2 in their last 22 games against the Senators since 2010-11. During their last meeting on March 5, Ryan Donato, and Teuvo Teräväinen each found the back of the net, while four Blackhawks notched an assist during a 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators.
The Blackhawks defeated the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 in a shootout on Monday evening at Bell Centre. Frank Nazar posted two points (1G, 1A) and scored the game-deciding goal in the shootout. Lukas Reichel and Tyler Bertuzzi each scored. Joe Veleno led all game skaters with five hits, while Artyom Levshunov ranked second with four hits. Alex Vlasic shared first among all skaters with five blocked shots while Arvid Soderblom collected the victory and went 3-for-3 in the shootout.
Forward Frank Nazar posted two points (1G, 1A) for the second-straight game and has six multi-point games this season. Nazar now has eight points (4G, 4) over his last seven games and continues to lead all club rookies in goals (11), assists (14) and points (25) in 52 games this season. Nazar also scored the game-deciding goal in a shootout, becoming the fifth rookie this season to do so.
Against the Canadiens on Monday, forward Tyler Bertuzzi found the back of the net and has points (2G, 1A) in three-straight games and eight points (5G, 3А) over his last 11 games since March 23. He has 23 goals in 81 games this season, which is the most he's recorded in a single-season since the 2021-22 campaign with the Detroit Red Wings (30G).
Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard recorded an assist against Montreal on Monday and has points (1G, 3A) in three-straight games and five points (1G, 4A) over his last five games. He now has 82 career assists, which ties Pierre Turgeon for eighth most by a teenager in NHL history.