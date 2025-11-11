RELEASE: Blackhawks Continue Hero Salute Program in Partnership with GOVX

A long-standing tradition highlighting the service and sacrifice of military heroes each home game

CAD17777
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced a multi-year partnership agreement with GOVX, an eCommerce platform and membership program that provides savings for military and first responders, as the new presenting partner of the Blackhawks’ Hero Salute program. As part of Hero Salutes, active and veteran military members are honored at every Blackhawks home game during the Blackhawks’ storied national anthem tradition followed by an individual recognition in game.

The partnership expands on GOVX’s long-standing ticketing relationship with the Chicago Blackhawks for the local servicemember community as the company serves over 11 million members and more than 5,000 partners per year. GOVX has also raised over $1 million for nonprofits that help improve the lives of military veterans, families, first responders, and professional heroes.

CAD12575

“We are thrilled to welcome GOVX as the Presenting Partner of our Hero Salute, honoring veterans and active military members across Chicagoland,” said Blackhawks Executive Vice President of Revenue and Strategy, Matt Gray. “Our longstanding partnership on the ticketing front has been incredibly powerful, and we’re excited to expand that relationship in a way that celebrates their mission and connects them more deeply with our fanbase.”

“As the Presenting Sponsor of the Hero Salute, we’re proud to stand alongside the Blackhawks in celebrating the service and sacrifice of our nation's active-duty military, veterans, and first responders all season long, and in the years ahead," added GOVX Chief Brand Officer, Aaron Pelander.

Founded in 2011, GOVX’s mission is to deliver exclusive benefits to those who keep our country and communities safe and thriving every day. GOVX proudly serves the passionate, loyal community of US Military personnel, law enforcement officers, firefighters, educators, government workers, and medical professionals who make up the GOVX member base today. GOVX is dedicated to offering unique value to members while delivering an authentic platform for brands.

News Feed

RECAP: Blackhawks Pull Away from Red Wings in Third-Straight Win

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Road Trip Against Red Wings

RECAP: Bedard’s Four Points Lead Blackhawks to Shutout Win Over Flames

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Look To Extinguish Flames in Calgary

RECAP: Bertuzzi Hat Trick Powers Blackhawks Past Canucks

PREVIEW: Chicago Set for Thursday Matchup in Vancouver 

RECAP: Blackhawks Unable to Overcome Kraken in Seattle

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Slaggert to Rockford IceHogs

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Oliver Moore, Place Jason Dickinson on IR

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel West to Take On Kraken

RECAP: Blackhawks Battle to Overtime Before Falling to Oilers

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Continue Road Trip with Saturday Matchup in Edmonton

RECAP: Blackhawks Drop Road Matchup to Jets

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open Six-Game Road Trip in Winnipeg

RECAP: Bedard Leads the Way With First Hat Trick in Blackhawks Win Over Senators

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Take on Senators in Home Ice Matchup

RECAP: Blackhawks Unable to Overcome Kings

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Look to Keep Momentum Going Against Kings