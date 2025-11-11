RELEASE: Blackhawks Continue Hero Salute Program in Partnership with GOVX

“We are thrilled to welcome GOVX as the Presenting Partner of our Hero Salute, honoring veterans and active military members across Chicagoland,” said Blackhawks Executive Vice President of Revenue and Strategy, Matt Gray. “Our longstanding partnership on the ticketing front has been incredibly powerful, and we’re excited to expand that relationship in a way that celebrates their mission and connects them more deeply with our fanbase.”

“As the Presenting Sponsor of the Hero Salute, we’re proud to stand alongside the Blackhawks in celebrating the service and sacrifice of our nation's active-duty military, veterans, and first responders all season long, and in the years ahead," added GOVX Chief Brand Officer, Aaron Pelander.

Founded in 2011, GOVX’s mission is to deliver exclusive benefits to those who keep our country and communities safe and thriving every day. GOVX proudly serves the passionate, loyal community of US Military personnel, law enforcement officers, firefighters, educators, government workers, and medical professionals who make up the GOVX member base today. GOVX is dedicated to offering unique value to members while delivering an authentic platform for brands.