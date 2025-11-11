RELEASE: Blackhawks Continue Hero Salute Program in Partnership with GOVX

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced a multi-year partnership agreement with GOVX, an eCommerce platform and membership program that provides savings for military and first responders, as the new presenting partner of the Blackhawks’ Hero Salute program. As part of Hero Salutes, active and veteran military members are honored at every Blackhawks home game during the Blackhawks’ storied national anthem tradition followed by an individual recognition in game.
The partnership expands on GOVX’s long-standing ticketing relationship with the Chicago Blackhawks for the local servicemember community as the company serves over 11 million members and more than 5,000 partners per year. GOVX has also raised over $1 million for nonprofits that help improve the lives of military veterans, families, first responders, and professional heroes.