RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2024-25 Local Broadcast Schedule

Joining the Blackhawks broadcast for CHSN’s inaugural season is veteran play-by-play announcer Rick Ball, who will be calling games alongside color analyst Darren Pang. Ball joins the broadcast after spending the previous 10 seasons as the television play-by-play voice of the Calgary Flames on Sportsnet. Pang returns for his second season as color analyst with the Blackhawks, while also continuing to serve as a lead analyst and ice-level reporter for TNT.

The Blackhawks’ in-studio team for the first season on CHSN will see the return of Pat Boyle, Tony Granato and Caley Chelios. Boyle will resume his role as host on the network’s new Blackhawks Countdown Live, with Granato and Chelios returning in their roles as analyst for the pre-game, intermission and post-game shows. Chelios will also serve as the backup color analyst, filling in for Pang when he is on a national assignment.

In the radio booth, John Wiedeman returns to the airwaves as the play-by-play voice of the Blackhawks where he will work alongside radio color analyst Troy Murray for the 19th season. New to WGN Radio broadcasts this season will be Charlie Roumeliotis, who will serve as host of the pre- and post-game shows.

Miguel Esparza and Jorge Moreno will also return to the broadcast booth calling games in Spanish for Latino Media Network, 1200 WRTO-AM. The Spanish-language radio broadcast schedule will be released in the coming weeks.