RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2024-25 Local Broadcast Schedule

Blackhawks will appear on television locally on CHSN 69 times during the regular season

Radio-Broadcast-Announcement-16x9
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks, in conjunction with Chicago Sports Network (CHSN) and WGN Radio 720, today announced the local broadcast schedule for the 2024-25 season. The Blackhawks will appear on television locally on CHSN 69 times during the regular season. WGN Radio returns as the radio rightsholder for the 2024-25 season, broadcasting all six preseason and 82 regular-season games.

Of the Blackhawks’ six preseason games, three will air on CHSN following the network’s official launch on Tuesday, Oct. 1 while the game on Wednesday, Sept. 25 will be streamed on Blackhawks.com.

PRESEASON BROADCAST SCHEDULE

DATE
OPPONENT
START TIME
NETWORKS
Sept. 25
vs. Detroit
7:00 p.m. CT
Blackhawks.com, WGN Radio 720
Sept. 27
at Detroit
6:00 p.m. CT
WGN Radio 720
Sept. 28
at St. Louis
6:00 p.m. CT
WGN Radio 720
Oct. 1
at Minnesota
7:00 p.m. CT
CHSN, WGN Radio 720
Oct. 4
vs. Minnesota
7:30 p.m. CT
CHSN, WGN Radio 720
Oct. 5
vs. St Louis
7:00 p.m. CT
CHSN, WGN Radio 720

As recently announced by CHSN, Blackhawks games for the 2024-25 season will be televised on Channel 62.2 and Channel 62.3 with the use of an over-the-air antenna. Both channels will be broadcast in HD and carry full-time CHSN programming beginning Oct. 1. Blackhawks fans can visit CHSN.com for continued updates and FAQs on how to watch the Blackhawks this season.

Ongoing tune-in updates will be provided throughout the season for fans regarding CHSN channel assignments. For more information regarding the team’s broadcast schedule, fans can visit blackhawks.com/team/broadcast.

BROADCASTER INFORMATION

Joining the Blackhawks broadcast for CHSN’s inaugural season is veteran play-by-play announcer Rick Ball, who will be calling games alongside color analyst Darren Pang. Ball joins the broadcast after spending the previous 10 seasons as the television play-by-play voice of the Calgary Flames on Sportsnet. Pang returns for his second season as color analyst with the Blackhawks, while also continuing to serve as a lead analyst and ice-level reporter for TNT.

The Blackhawks’ in-studio team for the first season on CHSN will see the return of Pat Boyle, Tony Granato and Caley Chelios. Boyle will resume his role as host on the network’s new Blackhawks Countdown Live, with Granato and Chelios returning in their roles as analyst for the pre-game, intermission and post-game shows. Chelios will also serve as the backup color analyst, filling in for Pang when he is on a national assignment.

In the radio booth, John Wiedeman returns to the airwaves as the play-by-play voice of the Blackhawks where he will work alongside radio color analyst Troy Murray for the 19th season. New to WGN Radio broadcasts this season will be Charlie Roumeliotis, who will serve as host of the pre- and post-game shows.

Miguel Esparza and Jorge Moreno will also return to the broadcast booth calling games in Spanish for Latino Media Network, 1200 WRTO-AM. The Spanish-language radio broadcast schedule will be released in the coming weeks.

News Feed

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster

RELEASE: Blackhawks, Bulls and United Center Partner with Culligan for Plastic-Free Water

RELEASE: Blackhawks to Host "Try Hockey for Free" Weekend at Local Rinks 

RELEASE: Chicago Sports Network Announces Channels for Blackhawks Games

RECAP: Blackhawks Prospects Top Wild 4-2

PROSPECTS: Ryder Rolston

RECAP: Blackhawks Prospects fall to Blues 4-3

RELEASE: Chicago Sports Network Announces Pre- and Post-Game Talent

PROSPECTS: Landon Slaggert

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2024 Training Camp Schedule

RELEASE: Levshunov to Miss Practice on Wednesday

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2024 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase Schedule and Roster

RELEASE: Blackhawks Tickets Go On Sale Friday, September 6

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2024-25 National TV Schedule

MEDICAL: Brossoit Undergoes Successful Surgery

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Marek Vanacker to Entry-Level Deal

RELEASE: Blackhawks Re-Sign Phillips, Crevier to One-Year Deals

RELEASE: 'Home Away from Home' Preseason Game Returns to Milwaukee