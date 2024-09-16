RELEASE: Chicago Sports Network Announces Channels for Blackhawks Games

The Chicago Sports Network (CHSN) today announced that fans and viewers across the Chicagoland region will have access to Chicago Blackhawks, Bulls, White Sox games and the rest of CHSN programming via an over-the-air (OTA) agreement with Millennial Telecommunications' WJYS TV.

Games for the teams will be televised on Channel 62.2 and Channel 62.3. Both channels will convert over to HD and carry full-time CHSN programming beginning Oct. 1. Having two digital channels enables the broadcast of games simultaneously when two teams are playing at the same time.

“Fan-first has been our north star,” said Jason Coyle, Chicago Sports Network president. “We are making our content available on the platforms that our fans can watch. For those households who, for whatever reason, choose over-the-air as their primary viewing platform, they now have an opportunity to see the games and build even stronger connections with the teams and personalities they love."

For the roughly 600,000 Chicago Designated Market Area (DMA) homes without a pay-TV service, an over-the-air antenna that receives all of the channels will be necessary to see the games. Visit this website for guidance on selecting and installing an antenna and scanning for channels. For those households already using an over-the-air antenna, a fresh scan of available channels will be required following CHSN’s official launch. A detailed FAQ on how to buy and install a digital antenna can be found at CHSN.com

CHSN’s broadcast schedule will include locally broadcast regular season games, select pre-season games, and select coverage of playoff matchups. In addition to live game broadcasts, the network will provide first-class pre- and postgame shows, in-depth commentary from seasoned sports analysts, and 24/7 multisport programming. CHSN will broadcast from state-of-the-art, fan-immersive studios located in Chicago’s United Center and Guaranteed Rate Field.

As stated previously, the network will launch Oct. 1 with Blackhawks and Bulls preseason games. The first CHSN White Sox game will be televised in March 2025. All remaining 2024 White Sox games through September 29 will continue to be televised on NBC Sports Chicago.

CHSN is a joint venture among the three teams and Standard Media and will reach a widely expanded Midwest footprint, including Illinois, and parts of Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, and Wisconsin, pending league approvals.

Stay tuned for more updates and detailed broadcast schedules, which will be available on the CHSN website www.chsn.com.