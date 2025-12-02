RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Laurent Brossoit from Injured Non-Roster

Goaltender set to return from lower body injury and assigned to Rockford on conditioning assignment

By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has activated goaltender Laurent Brossoit (lower body) from injured non-roster and assigned him to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League on a conditioning assignment.

Brossoit, 32, was signed by Chicago as a free agent on July 1, 2024, and has yet to appear in a game for the Blackhawks. The goaltender appeared in 23 regular-season games with the Winnipeg Jets during the 2023-24 season, recording a 15-5-2 record, a 2.00 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage. Brossoit has played in 140 career NHL regular-season games with Edmonton, Winnipeg and Vegas, compiling a 64-46-13 record with a 2.64 GAA and a .911 SV%.

The Blackhawks play the Vegas Golden Knights tonight at T-Mobile Arena at 9:00 p.m. CT/7:00 p.m. PT. The game can be seen on ESPN+ and heard on WGN Radio.

More information on the latest injury news can be found at Blackhawks.com/injury.

