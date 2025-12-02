RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Laurent Brossoit from Injured Non-Roster

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has activated goaltender Laurent Brossoit (lower body) from injured non-roster and assigned him to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League on a conditioning assignment.

Brossoit, 32, was signed by Chicago as a free agent on July 1, 2024, and has yet to appear in a game for the Blackhawks. The goaltender appeared in 23 regular-season games with the Winnipeg Jets during the 2023-24 season, recording a 15-5-2 record, a 2.00 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage. Brossoit has played in 140 career NHL regular-season games with Edmonton, Winnipeg and Vegas, compiling a 64-46-13 record with a 2.64 GAA and a .911 SV%.

The Blackhawks play the Vegas Golden Knights tonight at T-Mobile Arena at 9:00 p.m. CT/7:00 p.m. PT. The game can be seen on ESPN+ and heard on WGN Radio.

More information on the latest injury news can be found at Blackhawks.com/injury.