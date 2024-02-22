CHICAGO, Ill. -- The Blackhawks got an early spark from a Colin Blackwell tally on Wednesday night, but fell to the Philadelphia Flyers in a 3-1 loss at the United Center.
RECAP: Blackwell Scores Lone Tally as Blackhawks Fall to Flyers
Chicago drops 3-1 game to Philadelphia on Wednesday night at home
QUICK HITS
- Colin Blackwell netted his fourth goal of the season, his first since a three-goals-in-three-games stretch from Jan. 4-7.
- Arvid Soderblom made his second start of the month, making 30 saves on 33 shots against.
- Connor Bedard skated 24:49 of ice time, setting a career mark during his rookie campaign.
- Reese Johnson and Isaak Phillips returned to the lineup after being healthy scratches for the past three games.
THEY SAID IT
- "Ultimately, it came down to they kind of out-worked us in some of the different aspects of the game ... It's frustrating. It's just doing the little things in order to get the ship moving in the right direction. I think we can only say so many times that we're close. It's been close for a long time now. It's definitely frustrating knowing that a game like that, I thought we had opportunities to take over the game and we didn't. So it's definitely frustrating." - Colin Blackwell on frustration on not being able to find wins.
- "I think mentally he's a strong goaltender, he's pretty solid. I think anybody's going to feel like they've got to do more. But, for goalie, he was big and solid tonight. I think there was a couple of plays that they just read well, that they've got a few chances off... four the last five starts or have been good, and we've just got to do a better job trying to support it with some goals. But that's something that we're working on" - Luke Richardson on the team not being able to get a win for Arvid Soderblom in net.
GAME LINKS
WHAT'S NEXT
The Blackhawks host the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night in a Central Division rivalry at the United Center.