RECAP: Blackhawks Come Up Short Against Sabres

By Blackhawks.com Staff
CHICAGO--The Blackhawks faced off against Sabres Saturday night at the United Center following 4-2 home opener win on Thursday.

In a scrambly first period, they fell behind by two goals. Buffalo opened the scoring at 8:38 when Tage Thompson rushed through the neutral zone and fired a shot past Arvid Soderblom. Just three minutes later, a lucky deflection off Beck Malenstyn's skate extended Buffalo's lead. Despite the score, the Blackhawks outshot the Sabres 12-9 in the period and killed off a power play

Chicago came out with renewed energy in the second period. Craig Smith scored his first goal with the team, converting a pass from Lukas Reichel, who registered his first point of the season. The Blackhawks continued to apply pressure, with Smith netting his second goal of the game, again assisted by Reichel, to tie the score. With just 1:23 left in the period, JJ Peterka responded for Buffalo, reclaiming the lead. Chicago outshot Buffalo 13-8 in the second frame and held firm on the penalty kill, going 2-for-2.

The Blackhawks couldn’t find a way past the Sabres' goaltender to level the score in the third period. A late penalty kill with five and a half minutes remaining kept them in the game, but Buffalo added an insurance goal in the final seconds to secure the 4-2 win.

Despite the loss, Chicago’s fourth line—featuring Reichel, Andreas Athanasiou, and Smith—proved effective, accounting for both goals. Soderblom made his second start of the season, and the Blackhawks finished the night with a season-high 37 shots on goal, outshooting the Sabres 37-22.

  • Craig Smith scored twice, registering his first goals as a Blackhawk and his 25th career multi-goal game
  • Lukas Reichel picked up two assists on Smith’s goals, his first points of the season, and recorded his fifth career multi-point effort
  • Seth Jones notched an assist, now one shy of becoming the fifth-fastest defenseman in Blackhawks history to reach 100 assists
  • With a perfect 4-for-4 night on the penalty kill, the Blackhawks have allowed just two goals on 16 chances this season, placing them among the top 10 in the league

  • "We were forechecking, skating hard, and we got two goals, which was good. But at the same time, we're disappointed because we didn't win, and we gave up two goals as well. If you score, you have to play defensively well too. The first goal was a little bit lucky, but it's frustrating to score and then give up goals." - Lukas Reichel on loss to Buffalo
  • "This is an opportunity. Opportunities are smaller depending on who you are, and you have to make the best of how long you get in. I think he did a great job tonight. You can see with his legs that he can definitely create, so it’s nice to see him rewarded." - Craig Smith on Lukas Reichel's performance
  • "Tonight was ourselves against us. We still have two games in this homestand, and I’d like to see us be as driven as we were in the second period to win those two games. That that has to be 120 minutes plus to do that." - Head Coach Luke Richardson on team performance
Chicago continues their four-game homestand at the United Center on Tuesday, October 22, as they face the Vancouver Canucks.

