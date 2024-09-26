PROFILE: Get to Know Tyler Bertuzzi

As the Blackhawks gear up for the 2024-25 season, a fresh lineup of veteran newcomers signed over the summer will be ready to don the red and black, joining familiar faces on the ice. To help introduce the newest additions, Blackhawks.com sat down with them for a few quick get-to-know-you questions.

One of those newcomers is Tyler Bertuzzi, a veteran forward with 261 points (113G, 148A) in 406 career games. Coming off a career-high season with 80 appearances, Bertuzzi is eager to bring his energy and skill to Chicago.