PROFILE: Get to Know Tyler Bertuzzi

Quick-fire questions with Blackhawks' offseason veteran additions

Get-to-Know-Thumbnail-Bertuzzi-16x9
By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

As the Blackhawks gear up for the 2024-25 season, a fresh lineup of veteran newcomers signed over the summer will be ready to don the red and black, joining familiar faces on the ice. To help introduce the newest additions, Blackhawks.com sat down with them for a few quick get-to-know-you questions.

One of those newcomers is Tyler Bertuzzi, a veteran forward with 261 points (113G, 148A) in 406 career games. Coming off a career-high season with 80 appearances, Bertuzzi is eager to bring his energy and skill to Chicago.

What is the first thought that comes to mind when you hear “Chicago”?

"Lake Michigan."

What was your “welcome to the NHL” moment?

"My first year I got to play with Henrik Zetterburg on a line for a little bit and that was pretty cool."

What is a piece of advice that you would give to a rookie coming into this next season?

"Just put your head down and work hard. No matter what the outcome it [will] eventually work out."

What condiments would you put on a hot dog?

"Everything. Mustard, ketchup, onions, pickles, cheese. Whatever they got."

If there is going to be a Tyler Bertuzzi giveaway night here in Chicago, what are the fans getting?

"Fishing lure--I love fishing."

Who are you most excited to have as a teammate here this season?

"I've played with Taylor Hall a little bit so it's going to be good to play with him again. I've played with Nick Foligno, it's going to be fun to play with him too. I've played with Jason Dickinson and Andreas Athanasiou so it's going to be fun to play with all those guys again."

If you could play alongside with any NHL player in history, who would you play with?

"Wendel Clark. I liked watching him back in the day. He could score, fight and do it all."

If you could play any other sport, what would it be?

"Golf. It's fun, outside and relaxing"

If you could have dinner with anyone, who would you choose?

"That's a hard one. I'll go with Luke Combs--I like his country music."

Tyler Bertuzzi discusses team dynamics and adjusting to Chicago

QUICK STATS

Height/Weight: 6-2 / 200 lb
Shoots: Left
Hometown: Sudbury, Ontario
Age: 29
Contract: First year of four-year contract ($5.5M salary cap hit)
Draft: Detroit Red Wings - Round 2 (#58 overall) in 2013 NHL Draft

2023-24 Team: Toronto (NHL)
2023-24 Stats: 80 games played, 43 points (21G, 22A), 53 PIM

CAREER NOTES

  • Selected No. 78 in the 2011 OHL Draft; recorded 17 points and 117 penalty minutes in rookie season with Guelph
  • Helped Guelph Storm win the OHL championship in 2014, contributing 35 points in 29 regular-season games and 17 points in 18 playoff games
  • Made NHL debut with the Red Wings on November 8, 2016; earned MVP honors in the AHL with Grand Rapids during Calder Cup run, totaling 19 points in 19 playoff games
  • Scored first NHL goal against the Chicago Blackhawks on January 14, 2018; finished 2017-18 season with 24 points (7G, 17A) in 48 games
  • Traded to the Boston Bruins on March 2, 2023, for conditional draft picks; signed one-year, $5.5 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs on July 2, 2023
  • Signed a four-year, $22 million contract with the Chicago Blackhawks on July 1, 2024

News Feed

RECAP: Blackhawks Drop Preseason Opener to Red Wings, 4-2

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open Preseason at Home Against Red Wings

RELEASE: Blackhawks Reduce Training Camp Roster to 49 Players

PROFILE: Get to Know Teuvo Teravainen

FEATURE: A ‘No-Brainer’ to Name Foligno as 35th Blackhawks Captain 

RELEASE: Nick Foligno Named as 35th Captain in Blackhawks Franchise History

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2024-25 Local Broadcast Schedule

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster

RELEASE: Blackhawks, Bulls and United Center Partner with Culligan for Plastic-Free Water

RELEASE: Blackhawks to Host "Try Hockey for Free" Weekend at Local Rinks 

RELEASE: Chicago Sports Network Announces Channels for Blackhawks Games

RECAP: Blackhawks Prospects Top Wild 4-2

PROSPECTS: Ryder Rolston

RECAP: Blackhawks Prospects fall to Blues 4-3

RELEASE: Chicago Sports Network Announces Pre- and Post-Game Talent

PROSPECTS: Landon Slaggert

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2024 Training Camp Schedule

RELEASE: Levshunov to Miss Practice on Wednesday