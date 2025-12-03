Bowman ties game late in 3rd period, Golden Knights top Blackhawks in shootout

LAS VEGAS – Braeden Bowman tied the game at 17:32 of the third period, and the Vegas Golden Knights went on to a 4-3 shootout victory against the Chicago Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday.
Bowman scored on a second try in close after his first attempt off a rebound of Shea Theodore's shot went off the pad of Chicago goaltender Spencer Knight. The 22-year-old rookie has nine points (five goals, four assists) in his first 11 NHL games.
“He’s got a nose for the net. Seems like he’s always finding the right spot,” Theodore said. “He scored some big goals so far. Hopefully, it continues.”
Bowman added an assist, Ivan Barbashev had a goal and an assist, and Carter Hart made 27 saves for the Golden Knights (12-6-8) in his first game since Jan. 20, 2024.
Theodore had two assists and the deciding goal in the shootout for Vegas, which won its second straight after losing its previous four. The Golden Knights had also lost their past seven games that went to overtime.
“This was a unique situation. We can all agree with that,” Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. “It was a big celebration the other night when Carl [Lindbom] got his first win. Different thing, but it’s more than one [win]. Let’s put it that way. It’s also a little bit of what the guys have been through. [Seven] in a row where we couldn’t get the W [in overtime], so relief for ourselves. It’s kind of a double whammy that way. So yeah, it’ll certainly be extra juice tonight.”
Tyler Bertuzzi had a goal and an assist, and Connor Bedard scored for the Blackhawks (11-9-6), who have lost six of their past seven (1-4-2). Knight made 25 saves.
“You’re disappointed you didn’t get two points, but with that said, we did a lot of good stuff,” Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said. “On the road against a team that’s probably considered one of the Stanley Cup favorites, certainly one of the teams that looks like they could come out of the West, in the end, we outchanced them. We’re in the position to win the hockey game, and part of this whole process is I put people in situations where they grow.”
Barbashev gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead 27 seconds into the first period when his lead pass attempt for Bowman on the rush went in off the skate of Chicago defenseman Wyatt Kaiser.
Oliver Moore tied it 1-1 at 1:23, roofing a wrist shot from the right circle.
“He’s so fast,” Blackhawks forward Frank Nazar said. “It’s fun to play with him. I had a few chances today. I should have found him. He’s sneaky. He gets behind the guys. … He did a good job today, played a good game, and had a nice goal.”
Bertuzzi put the Blackhawks ahead 2-1 at 11:22 of the second period. Hart attempted to clear the puck out of his zone, but Bertuzzi knocked it down and then chipped it in over Hart, who had come out of the crease on the clear attempt.
Ben Hutton tied the game 2-2 at 17:19 after his shot from the high slot bounced off Chicago defenseman Matt Grzelcyk at the right of the crease.
Bedard roofed a snap shot to put Chicago up 3-2 at 4:45 of the third period. He skated across the slot and around Theodore on a 1-on-1 before going back to the far side over Hart's shoulder.
Hart saved six shots in overtime and stopped three in the shootout.
“I settled in a little bit and just got back to playing my game,” Hart said. “The guys did a really good job of battling around the netfront, tying up sticks, and got some huge blocks in the game. It’s a big two points.”
NOTES: Golden Knights forward Mark Stone continued his personal point streak, extending it to 10 games with the primary assist on Hutton’s goal. … Bowman (11 games) became the fastest Golden Knights skater to score five career goals, besting the previous mark set by Pavel Dorofeyev (12 games).