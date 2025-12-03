Bowman ties game late in 3rd period, Golden Knights top Blackhawks in shootout

Bowman added an assist, Ivan Barbashev had a goal and an assist, and Carter Hart made 27 saves for the Golden Knights (12-6-8) in his first game since Jan. 20, 2024.

Theodore had two assists and the deciding goal in the shootout for Vegas, which won its second straight after losing its previous four. The Golden Knights had also lost their past seven games that went to overtime.

“This was a unique situation. We can all agree with that,” Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. “It was a big celebration the other night when Carl [Lindbom] got his first win. Different thing, but it’s more than one [win]. Let’s put it that way. It’s also a little bit of what the guys have been through. [Seven] in a row where we couldn’t get the W [in overtime], so relief for ourselves. It’s kind of a double whammy that way. So yeah, it’ll certainly be extra juice tonight.”

Tyler Bertuzzi had a goal and an assist, and Connor Bedard scored for the Blackhawks (11-9-6), who have lost six of their past seven (1-4-2). Knight made 25 saves.

“You’re disappointed you didn’t get two points, but with that said, we did a lot of good stuff,” Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said. “On the road against a team that’s probably considered one of the Stanley Cup favorites, certainly one of the teams that looks like they could come out of the West, in the end, we outchanced them. We’re in the position to win the hockey game, and part of this whole process is I put people in situations where they grow.”