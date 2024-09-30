PROFILE: Get to Know Craig Smith

Quick-fire questions with Blackhawks' offseason veteran additions

By Blackhawks.com Staff
As the Blackhawks gear up for the 2024-25 season, a fresh lineup of veteran newcomers who were signed over the summer will be ready to hit the ice wearing red and black. To help introduce the newest additions, Blackhawks.com sat down with them for a few quick get-to-know-you questions.

One of the recent arrivals is Craig Smith, a seasoned forward with 434 career points (211G, 223A) over 928 games. After a solid season with the Dallas Stars, where he contributed 20 points (11G, 9A), Smith is ready to bring his veteran experience to the Blackhawks.

What is the first thought that comes to mind when you hear “Chicago”?

"I should say Blackhawks, but I want to say—oh man—Keith Magnuson."

What was your “welcome to the NHL” moment?

"During the [IIHF] World Championships, right before the NHL, when I started playing with NHL players. It was the quarterfinals, and we were playing the Czech [Republic]. I remember lining up against Jaromir Jagr—he was my dad's and my favorite player growing up. It was so cool just to line up next to him."

What is a piece of advice that you would give to a rookie coming into the team?

"Be open minded. You never know and you might learn something."

If there is going to be a Craig Smith giveaway night here in Chicago, what are the fans getting?

"Free beer. Everybody would love that."

Do you have any pregame rituals or superstitions?

"No, I like to keep it pretty loose. I switch things up all the time. A few things I'll do repetitively, like my warmup, but other than that, I like to stay loose and just keep things fresh."

Who are you most excited to have as a teammate here this season?

"Oh man, a lot of guys. I've played with Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno. I had such a great time playing with them before, and I'm grateful that I get to play with them again."

If you could play alongside with any NHL player in history, who would you play with?

"I mean, it would have to be Wayne Gretzky for sure. Point machine."

If you could play any other sport, what would it be?

"I would probably say baseball, 100%. I mean, who doesn't like a ballpark? It's awesome. I used to play baseball growing up—played it until I was in high school. I just love going to an MLB game; it looks incredible, and it would be cool to play under the lights at Wrigley Field."

If you could have dinner with anyone, who would you choose?

"Shane Gillis. I could laugh at anything that guy has to say. He's hilarious and one of the funniest comedians I know right now."

QUICK STATS

Height/Weight: 6-1 / 203 lb
Shoots: Right
Hometown: Madison, Wisconsin
Age: 35
Contract: First year of one-year contract ($1M salary cap hit)
Draft: Nashville - Round 4 (#98 overall) in 2009 NHL Draft

2023-24 Team: Dallas (NHL)
2023-24 Stats: 75 games played, 20 points (11G, 9A), 33 PIM

CAREER NOTES

  • Served as alternate captain for Wisconsin in 2010-11, leading the team with goals (19)
  • Represented the U.S. at the 2011 IIHF World Championship, where he was named one of the top three U.S. players
  • Made NHL debut with the Nashville Predators in 2011-12, finishing his rookie season tied for seventh in goals (14) and assists (22), and second in power-play goals (6)
  • Recorded a career-high 25 goals in 2017-18; reached the 20-goal mark for the fifth time in 2018-19
  • Played his 800th NHL game in 2022 with the Boston Bruins
  • Signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Chicago Blackhawks on July 1, 2024

