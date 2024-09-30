PROFILE: Get to Know Craig Smith

As the Blackhawks gear up for the 2024-25 season, a fresh lineup of veteran newcomers who were signed over the summer will be ready to hit the ice wearing red and black. To help introduce the newest additions, Blackhawks.com sat down with them for a few quick get-to-know-you questions.

One of the recent arrivals is Craig Smith, a seasoned forward with 434 career points (211G, 223A) over 928 games. After a solid season with the Dallas Stars, where he contributed 20 points (11G, 9A), Smith is ready to bring his veteran experience to the Blackhawks.