TONIGHT'S MATCHUP

A former Golden Knight, Alec Martinez tallied 79 points (21G, 58A) in 221 games with Vegas from 2020-24, helping the club to a Stanley Cup in 2023. Taylor Hall has posted nine points (3G, 6A) in nine career games against Vegas,

including points (1G, 2A) in his last three-straight games against the club. During their last meeting on April 16, Jason Dickinson scored once, while Connor Bedard and Philipp Kurashev each notched an assist during a 3-1 loss in Vegas.