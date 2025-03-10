PREVIEW: Blackhawks Set for Matchup in Colorado

VLASIC ROCK

Defenseman Alex Vlasic posted an assist against Nashville on Saturday and has four points (1G, 3A) over his last six games and eight points (1G, 7A) over his last 11 games since Feb. 7. His seven assists rank third on the club over that span, while his eight points rank fourth. Vlasic also notched two blocked shots against the Predators and ranks second on the team with 119 blocked shots in 64 games this season.