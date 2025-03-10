PREVIEW: Blackhawks Set for Matchup in Colorado

TIME: 8:00 p.m.
TV: CHSN+
RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago returns to Denver to take on the Avalanche on Monday evening
The Blackhawks have won both of their games against the Avalanche during the 2024-25 campaign. During their last meeting at the United Center on Jan. 8, Connor Bedard registered two points (1G, 1A), while Ilya Mikheyev and Frank Nazar each found the back of the net during a 3-1 victory over Colorado. Mikheyev has an active three-game goal streak (3G) against the Avalanche.
Chicago dropped a 3-2 overtime decision to the Nashville Predators on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena. Ilya Mikheyev and Alex Vlasic each scored. Connor Bedard notched an assist and now has three points (1G, 2A) over his last two games. Colton Dach, Ryan Donato and Connor Murphy each registered an assist while Louis Crevier tied a career high and led all game skaters with five hits. Crevier also led all skaters with four blocked shots and Arvid Soderblom made 38 saves on 41 shots (.927 SV%). Chicago now has
points in five-straight games (3-0-2 record).
Forward Ryan Donato tallied an assist against Nashville on Saturday and has points (4G, 7A) in a career-long eight-straight games since Feb. 23. He currenly has points (10G, 14A) in 16 of his last 19 games and also has 19 points (8G, 11A) since Feb. 1, which shares second among all NHL skaters. He has career highs in goals (23), assists (25) and points (48) in 62 games during the 2024-25 season.
On Saturday against the Predators, forward Ilya Mikheyev found the back of the net and has goals (2G) in back-to-back games and six points (4G, 2A) over his last six games. He now ranks fifth on the club with 14 goals in 62 games this season. His 14 goals are the most he's recorded in a single-season since the 2021-22 campaign with the Toronto Maple Leafs (21G).
Defenseman Alex Vlasic posted an assist against Nashville on Saturday and has four points (1G, 3A) over his last six games and eight points (1G, 7A) over his last 11 games since Feb. 7. His seven assists rank third on the club over that span, while his eight points rank fourth. Vlasic also notched two blocked shots against the Predators and ranks second on the team with 119 blocked shots in 64 games this season.