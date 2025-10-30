PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open Six-Game Road Trip in Winnipeg

AGAINST WINNIPEG

The Blackhawks travel to Winnipeg on Thursday evening for the first of four meetings between the two clubs this season. Chicago dropped a 2-1 overtime decision to the Jets during their last game in Winnipeg on Oct. 11, 2024. Ryan Donato scored the lone goal for the Blackhawks, while Arvid Soderblom made 33 saves on 35 shots (.943 SV%). Forward Connor Bedard has points (1G, 2A) in back-to-back against Winnipeg and six points (4G, 2A) in six career games against them. Donato has goals (2G) in two of his last three meetings with the Jets.