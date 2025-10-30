PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open Six-Game Road Trip in Winnipeg

🕒 TIME: 7:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago faces off against former captain and the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night
The Blackhawks travel to Winnipeg on Thursday evening for the first of four meetings between the two clubs this season. Chicago dropped a 2-1 overtime decision to the Jets during their last game in Winnipeg on Oct. 11, 2024. Ryan Donato scored the lone goal for the Blackhawks, while Arvid Soderblom made 33 saves on 35 shots (.943 SV%). Forward Connor Bedard has points (1G, 2A) in back-to-back against Winnipeg and six points (4G, 2A) in six career games against them. Donato has goals (2G) in two of his last three meetings with the Jets.
The Blackhawks defeated the Ottawa Senators, 7-3, on Tuesday evening in Chicago.
Connor Bedard posted four points (3G, 1A), including his first career NHL hat trick. Nick Foligno tallied two assists, including his 600th career NHL point and Louis Crevier recorded two points (1G, 1A) for his first career NHL multi-point game. Andre Burakovsky (2A) and Frank Nazar (1G, 1A) each notched two points while Ryan Donato scored one goal, marking his 100th point as a Blackhawk. Sam Lafferty appeared in his 100th game as a Blackhawk and Spencer Knight made 24 saves for his third-straight win.
Forward Connor Bedard posted four points (3G, 1A) on Tuesday against Ottawa, including his first career hat trick to become the third-youngest player in team history at the time of his first career hat trick, trailing Jeremy Roenick (19 years, 340 days on Dec. 23, 1989) and Alex DeBrincat (19 years, 344 days on Nov. 27, 2017). He also became the fourth player in Blackhawks history to record three or more four-point games before the age of 21, joining Bobby Hull (5), Denis Savard (4) and Jeremy Roenick (3).
Against the Senators, defenseman Louis Crevier notched his first career NHL multi-point game (1G, 1A) and now ranks first among all club blueliners with two goals and four points in nine games this season. His four points match his single-season career-high from the 2024-25 campaign (3G, 1A). He also registered three hits against Ottawa and leads all team defensemen with 14 hits this season.
Captain Nick Foligno recorded two assists on Tuesday, including his 600th career NHL point (247G, 354A) and became the 53rd U.S. born skater in league history to hit the milestone. With his first assist on Tuesday, Nick and his father, Mike Foligno (355G, 372A), became the seventh father-son duo in NHL history to each recorded 600 career NHL points. The forward now shares fourth on the club with four assists in seven games in 2025-26.
Oct. 30, 1949: The Blackhawks defeated the Boston Bruins, 10-4, at the Chicago Stadium. Doug Bentley notched five points (1G, 4A), while Bill Mosienko (2G, 2A) and Roy Conacher (1G, 3A) each posted four points. Goaltender Frank Brimsek was credited with the win for Chicago against his former team.
Former Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews is set to face the Blackhawks on Thursday evening for the first time in his NHL career. Toews posted 883 points (372G, 511A) in 1,067 regular-season games with Chicago. He helped the club to three Stanley Cups (2010, 2013 and 2015), earning the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2010.