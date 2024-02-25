PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Red Wings on Chelios Jersey Retirement Night

PB&TJ

Chicago forward Tyler Johnson netted his 12th goal of the season on Friday against Winnipeg and now ranks fourth on the team in goals. Johnson now has two goals over his last three games and four points (2G, 2A) over his last four games. Now with 188 career NHL goals, Johnson would become just the third active undrafted player to reach 200 goals (Artemi Panarin and Jonathan Marchessault).

BACK IN BLACK-WELL

Forward Colin Blackwell lit the lamp in Friday’s tilt against the Jets and now has goals in back-to-back games (2G). It marks the first time Blackwell has scored in consecutive games since the 2021-22 season with Seattle when did so from March 2 – 5 (2G, 1A). Blackwell is now tied for seventh on Chicago with five goals this season, his most since scoring 10 during the 2021-22 campaign

NICK AND MORTY

Against Winnipeg, Nick Foligno chipped in an assist and now ranks fourth on the team with 13 helpers in 51 games this season. Foligno now has points (4G, 4A) in seven of his last eight games since Feb. 7. His eight points share first among all Chicago skaters in the month of February (Kurashev). He also led all game skaters with four hits on Friday and continues to lead all club skaters with 134 hits this season.

MR. JONES AND ME

Blueliner Seth Jones logged one assist and a game-high 29:18 of ice time against Winnipeg on Friday night. Jones comes into Sunday’s matchup having logged six points (1G, 5A) in his last 13 games. The 29-year-old has recorded 17 points (1G, 16A) in 42 games this season. He ranks third on Chicago with 16 assists, while he leads club blueliners and ranks sixth on the squad with 17 points.

KANE'S RETURN

Sunday marks the first time former Blackhawk Patrick Kane will return to the United Center since being traded almost exactly one year ago on Feb. 28, 2023. Kane signed with the Red Wings on Nov. 28 and has 26 points (11G, 15A) in 26 games this season.

Originally selected by Chicago with the first overall pick in the 2007 NHL Draft, Kane recorded 1,225 points (446G, 779A) in 1,161 career regular-season games over 16 NHL seasons with the Blackhawks. He ranks second in franchise history in assists (779) and points (1,225) and ranks third in goals (446) and games played (1,161). The Buffalo, N.Y. native also ranks fourth in Blackhawks history with 122 power play goals and 67 game-winning goals, while he's tied for second with nine overtime goals. Among U.S.-born players in NHL history, Kane ranks third in points, fourth in assists, and sixth in goals.

The three-time Stanley Cup champion (2010, 2013, 2015) has made 10 trips to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in his NHL career, having earned 132 points (52G, 80A) in 136 postseason contests. He ranks third in franchise history in assists (80), points (132) and games played (136), while he ranks fourth in goals (52).

Kane was named to the NHL All-Star Game nine times in his Blackhawks career (2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020). Additionally, he was named a First Team NHL All-Star three times (2009-10, 2015-16, 2016-17), while also being named to the NHL All-Rookie Team in 2007-08 and a Second Team NHL All-Star in 2018-19. Kane won the Calder Memorial Trophy in 2008, becoming the first Blackhawks player to win the award since Ed Belfour in 1991. He was also named the Conn Smythe Trophy winner in 2013. Kane went on to secure the Art Ross Trophy, Hart Memorial Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award in 2016. He was the first player in franchise history to earn the Ted Lindsay Award, while he was the first Blackhawks player to win the Art Ross and Hart trophies since Stan Mikita in 1968. The forward also won a silver medal at the Olympics with Team USA in 2010.