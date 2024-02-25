PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Red Wings on Chelios Jersey Retirement Night

Longtime Blackhawk Patrick Kane set to make return to United Center as Chicago hosts Detroit

By Carter Baum
It's set to be one of the biggest evenings of the year at the United Center on Sunday as the Blackhawks host the Detrot Red Wings with puck drop set for 5 p.m.

The Blackhawks will retire Chris Chelios' No. 7 in a pregame ceremony beginning at 3:10 p.m. And longtime Blackhawk Patrick Kane will make his return to Chicago since being traded almost exactly one year ago on Feb. 28, 2023.

TODAY'S MATCHUP

The Blackhawks are 15-8-0 in their last 23 games against Detroit since the 2015-16 season. Chicago is also 11-3-1 in their last 15 games against the Red Wings at the United Center. Blackhawks forward Ryan Donato has six points (4G, 2A) in his last eight games against the Red Wings. During their last meeting in Chicago on Oct. 21, 2022, Philipp Kurashev and Connor Murphy each found the back of the net during a 4-3 overtime victory over Detroit.

Sunday, Feb. 25 - 5:00 p.m.

Blackhawks vs. Red Wings

Chris Chelios Jersey Retirement Night, pres. by United Airlines
Gate Giveaway: Replica Chelios Banner

CHICAGO'S OWN

Chris Chelios—who was born and raised in Chicago— will be the ninth Blackhawks player to have his number retired in franchise history joining: Glenn Hall (#1), Pierre Pilote (#3), Keith Magnusson (#3), Bobby Hull (#9), Denis Savard (#18), Stan Mikita (#21), Tony Esposito (#35) and Marian Hossa (#81). 

Inducted to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2013, the Chicago-native ranks fourth all-time among club defenseman in assists (395) and points (487) and is fifth in goals (92) and 664 career games with Chicago. He is the team’s all-time leader in penalty minutes (1,495). One of the most decorated defensemen in team—and league—history, Chelios ranks eighth all-time among league blueliners in assists (763), 10th in points (948) and 12th in penalty minutes (2,891) in 1,651 career games with Montreal (1983-90), Chicago (1990-99), Detroit (1999-09) and Atlanta (2009-10) over his 26-year NHL career.

For four seasons (1995-99), Chelios served as team captain and was an alternate captain from 1990-95. He attended Mount Carmel High School on Chicago’s south side and later attended the University of Wisconsin.

Chelios was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2011. Among U.S.-born defensemen in NHL history, he ranks first in games played (1,651), third in assists (763) and points (948), eighth in goals (185), is tied for sixth in game-winning goals (31), ranks seventh in power play goals (69) and fourth in power play points (407).

PB&TJ

Chicago forward Tyler Johnson netted his 12th goal of the season on Friday against Winnipeg and now ranks fourth on the team in goals. Johnson now has two goals over his last three games and four points (2G, 2A) over his last four games. Now with 188 career NHL goals, Johnson would become just the third active undrafted player to reach 200 goals (Artemi Panarin and Jonathan Marchessault).

BACK IN BLACK-WELL

Forward Colin Blackwell lit the lamp in Friday’s tilt against the Jets and now has goals in back-to-back games (2G). It marks the first time Blackwell has scored in consecutive games since the 2021-22 season with Seattle when did so from March 2 – 5 (2G, 1A). Blackwell is now tied for seventh on Chicago with five goals this season, his most since scoring 10 during the 2021-22 campaign

NICK AND MORTY

Against Winnipeg, Nick Foligno chipped in an assist and now ranks fourth on the team with 13 helpers in 51 games this season. Foligno now has points (4G, 4A) in seven of his last eight games since Feb. 7. His eight points share first among all Chicago skaters in the month of February (Kurashev). He also led all game skaters with four hits on Friday and continues to lead all club skaters with 134 hits this season.

MR. JONES AND ME

Blueliner Seth Jones logged one assist and a game-high 29:18 of ice time against Winnipeg on Friday night. Jones comes into Sunday’s matchup having logged six points (1G, 5A) in his last 13 games. The 29-year-old has recorded 17 points (1G, 16A) in 42 games this season. He ranks third on Chicago with 16 assists, while he leads club blueliners and ranks sixth on the squad with 17 points.

KANE'S RETURN

Sunday marks the first time former Blackhawk Patrick Kane will return to the United Center since being traded almost exactly one year ago on Feb. 28, 2023. Kane signed with the Red Wings on Nov. 28 and has 26 points (11G, 15A) in 26 games this season.

Originally selected by Chicago with the first overall pick in the 2007 NHL Draft, Kane recorded 1,225 points (446G, 779A) in 1,161 career regular-season games over 16 NHL seasons with the Blackhawks. He ranks second in franchise history in assists (779) and points (1,225) and ranks third in goals (446) and games played (1,161). The Buffalo, N.Y. native also ranks fourth in Blackhawks history with 122 power play goals and 67 game-winning goals, while he's tied for second with nine overtime goals. Among U.S.-born players in NHL history, Kane ranks third in points, fourth in assists, and sixth in goals.

The three-time Stanley Cup champion (2010, 2013, 2015) has made 10 trips to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in his NHL career, having earned 132 points (52G, 80A) in 136 postseason contests. He ranks third in franchise history in assists (80), points (132) and games played (136), while he ranks fourth in goals (52).

Kane was named to the NHL All-Star Game nine times in his Blackhawks career (2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020). Additionally, he was named a First Team NHL All-Star three times (2009-10, 2015-16, 2016-17), while also being named to the NHL All-Rookie Team in 2007-08 and a Second Team NHL All-Star in 2018-19. Kane won the Calder Memorial Trophy in 2008, becoming the first Blackhawks player to win the award since Ed Belfour in 1991. He was also named the Conn Smythe Trophy winner in 2013. Kane went on to secure the Art Ross Trophy, Hart Memorial Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award in 2016. He was the first player in franchise history to earn the Ted Lindsay Award, while he was the first Blackhawks player to win the Art Ross and Hart trophies since Stan Mikita in 1968. The forward also won a silver medal at the Olympics with Team USA in 2010.

