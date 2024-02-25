BLOG: How to Watch Chris Chelios' Jersey Retirement Ceremony

On Sunday afternoon, the Blackhawks will retire Chicago's own Chris Chelios' No. 7 to the rafters of the United Center.

The pregame ceremony is set to start promptly at 3:10 p.m., and fans are encouraged to be in their seats no later than that time to witness the historic occasion.

Can't make it to the United Center? Here's how you can take in all the action from afar:

: Tune in live on NBC Sports Chicago or stream it live on the NBC Sports App beginning at 3 p.m. Outside Chicago: Tune in live on NHL Network or NHL Center Ice beginning at 3 p.m.

Following the ceremony, stay tuned to NBC Sports Chicago for continuing coverage of the evening, including special guests and appearances, all the way up to puck drop between the Blackhawks and Red Wings at 5 p.m.