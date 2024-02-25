BLOG: How to Watch Chris Chelios' Jersey Retirement Ceremony

Catch the historic occasion on NBC Sports Chicago or the NHL Network

24_Chelios_TuneInGraphic

On Sunday afternoon, the Blackhawks will retire Chicago's own Chris Chelios' No. 7 to the rafters of the United Center. 

The pregame ceremony is set to start promptly at 3:10 p.m., and fans are encouraged to be in their seats no later than that time to witness the historic occasion. 

Can't make it to the United Center? Here's how you can take in all the action from afar: 

  • In Chicago: Tune in live on NBC Sports Chicago or stream it live on the NBC Sports App beginning at 3 p.m.
  • Outside Chicago: Tune in live on NHL Network or NHL Center Ice beginning at 3 p.m. 

Following the ceremony, stay tuned to NBC Sports Chicago for continuing coverage of the evening, including special guests and appearances, all the way up to puck drop between the Blackhawks and Red Wings at 5 p.m.

LONG READ: All Roads Lead Home to Chicago for Chelios

Born and raised in the south suburbs, Chris Chelios always found his way home to Chicago

News Feed

MEDICAL: Dickinson, Foligno & Johnson Take Maintenance Days

RECAP: Blackhawks Force OT Late, Fall to Jets at Home

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Jets in Final Matchup of Season

RELEASE: Additional Details Released for Chelios Retirement Night

LONG READ: All Roads Lead Home to Chicago for Chelios

RECAP: Blackwell Scores Lone Tally as Blackhawks Fall to Flyers

RELEASE: 2024-25 Full & Half Season Membership Plans On Sale

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Flyers Wednesday Night

RECAP: Bedard's Three Points Not Enough in Carolina

RELEASE: Beauvillier Activated from IR

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Carolina Monday Night

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Reichel to Rockford

RECAP: Chicago Gets Late Win on Home Ice

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Senators in Saturday Matinee

RELEASE: Jones, Raddysh to Miss Practice Friday

RECAP: Bedard Return Spoiled by Crosby, Penguins

RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Bedard, Tinordi Off IR

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Penguins Thursday Night