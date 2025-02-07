PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Predators to Open Back-to-Back

THE RYAN KING

Forward Ryan Donato posted two points (1G, 1A) against Edmonton and has a career-high 32 points (16G, 16A) in 51 games this season. Donato has also tied his single-season career high in goals with 16. He currently has points (1G, 2A) in back-to- back games and four points (2G, 2A) over his last four games. Donato is now three points shy of 200 for his NHL career, having tallied 197 points (93G, 104A) in 454 games.