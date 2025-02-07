PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Predators to Open Back-to-Back

TIME: 7:30 p.m.
TV: CHSN
RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Latino Media Network 1200 WRTO-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago takes on Nashville in third of four matchups this season
Seth Jones tallied 63 points (15G, 48A) in 199 games with Nashville from 2013-16. Another former Predator, Craig Smith has recorded six points (5G, 1A) in eight career games against the Predators, including goals (2G) in his last two games versus the club. During their last meeting on Jan. 16 in Nashville, Tyler Bertuzzi notched two assists, while Connor Bedard and Alec Martinez each scored during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Predators.
Chicago dropped a 4-3 overtime decision to the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday at the United Center. Ryan Donato (1G, 1A) and Teuvo Teravainen (2A) each recorded two points. Alec Martinez and Lukas Reichel each scored while Connor Bedard and Ilya Mikheyev each tallied an assist. Seth Jones ranked first among all game skaters with three hits, while he shared first with four blocked shots. Arvid Soderblom made 34 saves as the Blackhawks went 1-for-1 (100%) on the power play.
Forward Ryan Donato posted two points (1G, 1A) against Edmonton and has a career-high 32 points (16G, 16A) in 51 games this season. Donato has also tied his single-season career high in goals with 16. He currently has points (1G, 2A) in back-to- back games and four points (2G, 2A) over his last four games. Donato is now three points shy of 200 for his NHL career, having tallied 197 points (93G, 104A) in 454 games.
Teuvo Teravainen tallied two assists against the Oilers on Wednesday night. Teravainen, who was selected to play for Team Finland in the upcoming 4 Nations Face-off, currently ranks second on the Blackhawks with 25 helpers in 53 games this season. He has three points (1G, 2A) over his last four games and 11 points (4G, 7A) over his last 13 games since Jan. 8.
Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard registered an assist on Wednesday and has four points (2G, 2A) over his last four games and 13 points (5G, 8A) over his last 15 games since Jan. 1. Bedard's helper was the 107th point of his NHL career (37G, 70A), which ties him with Steven Stamkos and Jeff Skinner for the third-most points by an active player before age 20. He trails Sidney Crosby (222) and Patrik Laine (134).