PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Predators to Open Back-to-Back

Chicago takes on Nashville in third of four matchups this season

16x9
By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

TIME: 7:30 p.m.
TV: CHSN
RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Latino Media Network 1200 WRTO-AM | Blackhawks App

More information on how to watch Blackawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP

Seth Jones tallied 63 points (15G, 48A) in 199 games with Nashville from 2013-16. Another former Predator, Craig Smith has recorded six points (5G, 1A) in eight career games against the Predators, including goals (2G) in his last two games versus the club. During their last meeting on Jan. 16 in Nashville, Tyler Bertuzzi notched two assists, while Connor Bedard and Alec Martinez each scored during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Predators.

LAST TIME OUT

Chicago dropped a 4-3 overtime decision to the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday at the United Center. Ryan Donato (1G, 1A) and Teuvo Teravainen (2A) each recorded two points. Alec Martinez and Lukas Reichel each scored while Connor Bedard and Ilya Mikheyev each tallied an assist. Seth Jones ranked first among all game skaters with three hits, while he shared first with four blocked shots. Arvid Soderblom made 34 saves as the Blackhawks went 1-for-1 (100%) on the power play.

THE RYAN KING

Forward Ryan Donato posted two points (1G, 1A) against Edmonton and has a career-high 32 points (16G, 16A) in 51 games this season. Donato has also tied his single-season career high in goals with 16. He currently has points (1G, 2A) in back-to- back games and four points (2G, 2A) over his last four games. Donato is now three points shy of 200 for his NHL career, having tallied 197 points (93G, 104A) in 454 games.

PHOTO FINNISH

Teuvo Teravainen tallied two assists against the Oilers on Wednesday night. Teravainen, who was selected to play for Team Finland in the upcoming 4 Nations Face-off, currently ranks second on the Blackhawks with 25 helpers in 53 games this season. He has three points (1G, 2A) over his last four games and 11 points (4G, 7A) over his last 13 games since Jan. 8.

CON AIR

Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard registered an assist on Wednesday and has four points (2G, 2A) over his last four games and 13 points (5G, 8A) over his last 15 games since Jan. 1. Bedard's helper was the 107th point of his NHL career (37G, 70A), which ties him with Steven Stamkos and Jeff Skinner for the third-most points by an active player before age 20. He trails Sidney Crosby (222) and Patrik Laine (134).

News Feed

RECAP: Blackhawks' Comeback Falls Short in Overtime to Oilers

RELEASE:  Smith Activated from Injured Reserve

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Oilers in Late-Night Clash

NEWS: Korchinski Named AHL All-Star Challenge MVP

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Artyom Levshunov from Rockford

RECAP: Blackhawks Overpowered by Panthers in Loss

RELEASE: Murphy Activated Off Injured Reserve

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Road Trip with Showdown Against Panthers

Rantanen scores 1st goal with Hurricanes in win against Blackhawks

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Continue Road Swing Against Hurricanes

RECAP: Blackhawks Strike Down Lightning in Tampa

PREVIEW: Chicago Opens Three-Game Trip in Tampa

RECAP: Late Push Not Enough as Blackhawks Fall 3-2 to Wild

RELEASE: Slaggert Recalled from Rockford

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Close Out Season Series Against Wild on Home Ice

RECAP: Blackhawks Come Up Short in Overtime Against Lightning

RELEASE: Blackhawks Trade Taylor Hall to Hurricanes

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Clash with Lightning in Friday Night Matchup