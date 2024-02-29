PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Avalanche on Thursday Night

The Blackhawks return to action on Thursday night hosting the Colorado Avalanche at the United Center.
TONIGHT'S MATCHUP
The Blackhawks are 2-1-1 in their last four home games against the Avalanche since the start of the 2020-21 campaign. Tyler Johnson has 15 points (7G, 8A) in 20 career games against Colorado. Nick Foligno has recorded 17 points (6G, 11A) in 25 games versus the Avalanche. During their last meeting on Dec. 19, Ryan Donato (1G, 1A), Connor Bedard (2A) and Nikita Zaitsev (2A) each posted two points, while Tyler Johnson found the back of the net during a 3-2 victory over Colorado at the United Center.