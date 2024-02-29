PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Avalanche on Thursday Night

Chicago, Colorado meet for first of two matchups in five-day span

16x9 home-national tv
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Blackhawks return to action on Thursday night hosting the Colorado Avalanche at the United Center. 

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP

The Blackhawks are 2-1-1 in their last four home games against the Avalanche since the start of the 2020-21 campaign. Tyler Johnson has 15 points (7G, 8A) in 20 career games against Colorado. Nick Foligno has recorded 17 points (6G, 11A) in 25 games versus the Avalanche. During their last meeting on Dec. 19, Ryan Donato (1G, 1A), Connor Bedard (2A) and Nikita Zaitsev (2A) each posted two points, while Tyler Johnson found the back of the net during a 3-2 victory over Colorado at the United Center.

Thursday, Feb. 29 - 8:00 p.m.

Blackhawks vs. Avalanche

CONNOR COOKS

First year forward Connor Bedard registered an assist on Sunday for his 40th point in 45 games this season (17G, 23A). With the assist, Bedard tied Patrick Kane (45 GP) for the fourth-fewest games by a Blackhawks rookie to reach 40 NHL points. The pair trail Denis Savard (42 GP), Steve Larmer (43 GP) and Jonathan Toews (44 GP). Bedard now has seven points (2G, 5A) over his last six games and continues to lead all NHL rookies in points this season, while he’s also tied for first among all league first years.

SAINT NICK

Blackhawks forward Nick Foligno potted a goal on Sunday against Detroit and now ranks third on the team with 14 goals in 52 games this season. He now has points (1G, 1A) in back-to-back games and points (5G, 4A) in eight of his last nine games since Feb. 7. His nine points (5G, 4A) in nine games during the month of February lead all team skaters.

SIZZLIN SETH

Against the Red Wings, defenseman Seth Jones added an assist and now has helpers (2A) in back-to-back games. His 17 assists lead all team blueliners and rank third on the club. He also notched four blocked shots on Sunday and ranks third on the team with 72 blocks this season.

