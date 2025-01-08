PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Avalanche in Midweek Matchup

LAST TIME OUT

The Blackhawks dropped a 6-2 decision to the New York Rangers on Sunday afternoon at the United Center. Wyatt Kaiser scored his first NHL goal while Tyler Bertuzzi also found the back of the net. Connor Bedard, TJ Brodie and Frank Nazar each registered an assist. Craig Smith led all team skaters with four hits and

five shots on goal. Jason Dickinson appeared in his 200th game as a Blackhawk and Chicago scored first for a league-leading 25th time this season.