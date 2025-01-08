PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Avalanche in Midweek Matchup

TIME: 6:30 p.m.
TV: TNT | truTV | MAX
RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Latino Media Network 1200 WRTO-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago set to face Colorado on home ice for second of four matchups this season
Chicago defeated the Avalanche 5-2 earlier this season on Oct. 28 in Denver. Ryan Donato registered three points (2G, 1A), while Jason Dickinson tallied two assists. Eight different Blackhawks had at least one point in the victory and it marked Chicago's first win at Ball Arena since 2019. Petr Mrazek has recorded a 6-4-2 record with a 2.44 goals-against average, .922 save percentage and two shutouts in 13 career games against the Avalanche.
The Blackhawks dropped a 6-2 decision to the New York Rangers on Sunday afternoon at the United Center. Wyatt Kaiser scored his first NHL goal while Tyler Bertuzzi also found the back of the net. Connor Bedard, TJ Brodie and Frank Nazar each registered an assist. Craig Smith led all team skaters with four hits and
five shots on goal. Jason Dickinson appeared in his 200th game as a Blackhawk and Chicago scored first for a league-leading 25th time this season.
Forward Connor Bedard registered an assist on Sunday to extend his career-long point streak to seven games (3G, 6A). With the helper, Bedard (19 years, 172 days) became the third-youngest player in Blackhawks history to post a point streak of seven-plus games, behind Bobby Hull (18 years, 314 days) and Eddie Olczyk (19 years, 106 days). He also became the third teenager in Blackhawks history to record 25 assists in 40 games or fewer to open a season, joining Patrick Kane (35 GP in 2007-08) and Olczyk (40 GP in 1985-86).
Tyler Bertuzzi scored his 14th goal of the season on Sunday and now has goals (3G) in a season-long three-straight games. He also has six goals over his last seven games since Dec. 21, which shares third among all NHL skaters. Bertuzzi is six goals shy of hitting the 20-goal plateau for the fifth time in his career.
Defenseman TJ Brodie notched an assist and is now one helper shy of 300 for his NHL career. Brodie would become the sixth defensemen and 11th skater from the 2008 NHL Draft to hit the milestone. He currently ranks fourth among all Chicago skaters with 45 blocked shots in 37 games this season.