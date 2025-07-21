FEATURE: Inside Blackhawks Development Camp

Focused on speed and power, strength, conditioning, mobility training and breathing techniques, the daily workouts and physical workshops were designed to set the tone for how the prospects will exercise and take care of their bodies as members of the Blackhawks organization. While working together was a key component of camp, each player received customized workout plans tailored to their individual needs, allowing them to focus on specific physical elements intended to aid them in their personal development.

The prospects began camp by undergoing fitness testing, marking the start of a week of hard work and fun. Day 1 also featured Chicago’s Performance Psychology group, which used “winning habits” as the theme of the week, outlining the Blackhawks’ development philosophy and giving the players context for where they are in their hockey careers, expressing the importance of working together rather than operating individually. The group also provided the prospects with direction on how to best utilize the new resources available to them with the Blackhawks, rather than relying on old methods of success.