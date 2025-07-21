FEATURE: Inside Blackhawks Development Camp

With the 2025 NHL Draft immediately in the rearview, Blackhawks prospects from all over the globe descended on Chicago for the team’s annual Development Camp – a five-day, off-ice workshop hosted at Fifth Third Arena and aimed at teaching the club’s youngest players good habits and tools to set them up for success as they begin their journey toward the NHL.
Throughout the week, prospects participated in numerous team-building exercises and developmental activities alongside daily workouts and training sessions designed to enhance the players’ on-ice abilities as well as their off-ice habits.