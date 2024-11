TONIGHT'S MATCHUP

Teuvo Teravainen has 13 points (3G, 10A) over his last 10 contests against Minnesota, with points in eight of those 10 games and three multi-point efforts. Pat Maroon played for the Wild during the 2023-24 season, registering 16 points (4G, 12A) in 49 games. During their last meeting on Nov. 10, Jason Dickinson found the back of the net, while Philipp Kurashev scored the overtime game-winning goal during a 2-1 victory at the United Center.