RELEASE: Four Assigned to Rockford

MEDICAL: Savoie Suffered Lower-Body Injury at Minnesota

RELEASE: Weeks Released from PTO

FEATURE: Reichel, Soderblom, Vlasic Prepare to make Jump From AHL to NHL 

MEDICAL: Kurashev to Miss Morning Skate on Saturday

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Take On Wild 

BLOG: Guttman Feels Ready After Season-Ending Injury Last Season

RELEASE: Luypen Assigned to Rockford, Four Released from ATO

TAKEAWAYS: Bedard Records Two Points in Preseason Debut

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open Preseason Against Blues at Home

BLOG: Blackhawks Prepare for First Preseason Game

FEATURE: Bedard, Foligno Forge Strong Relationship in Training Camp

FEATURE: Davidson, Richardson Ready to Enter Second Season Together

MEDICAL: Dickinson to Miss Practice on Tuesday

RELEASE: Blackhawks Return Felcman to SCL Tigers

BLOG: Bedard, Reichel Shine in First Scrimmage 

BLOG: Reichel Moves to Center, Hall Returns to Practice

BLOG: Blackhawks Continue Team Building Entering Second Day of Camp 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Red Wings in Back-to-Back

Chicago looks for a win after a 3-2 overtime loss to Minnesota last night

23-24_GameDay_Graphics-100123-DET-16x9 away
By Kara Keating
@kara_keating26 Blackhawks.com

TIME: 6:00 p.m.

TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM

The Blackhawks travel to Detroit in a back-to-back contest with the Red Wings.

PRESEASON FACEOFF

The Blackhawks play their second road game of the 2023 preseason on Sunday evening at 6:00 p.m. CT in Detroit ... The game can be seen on NBCSCH or heard on WGN Radio ... During their second preseason game on Saturday, the Blackhawks dropped a 3-2 overtime decision to the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center ... F Mackenzie Entwistle and F Tyler Johnson each found the back of the net for Chicago ... F Boris Katchouk notched two assists, while F Taylor Raddysh and D Isaak Phillips each chipped in an assist ... G Arvid Soderblom made his preseason debut and went the distance for Chicago, making 29 saves on 32 shots.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Chicago heads to Detroit to take on the Red Wings at 6:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, wrapping up a pair of road back-to-back games ... The Blackhawks then host the Red Wings at 7:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday evening at the United Center, before a meeting with the Minnesota Wild on Thursday in the Windy City ... Puckdrop is set for 7:30 p.m. CT on Thursday night from the United Center.

TRAINING CAMP NUMBERS

The Blackhawks have 45 players in training camp including 29 forwards, 12 defensemen and 4 goaltenders ... The Blackhawks opened camp with 55 players.

TRAINING CAMP TRANSACTIONS

Oct. 1 - G Mitchell Weeks has been assigned to Rockford ... Sept. 29 - F Jalen Luypen has been assigned to Rockford ... Sept. 29 - D Josh Healey, D Ross MacDougall, D Josh Maniscalco and D Andrew Perrott have all been released from their PTO’s and assigned to Rockford ... Sept. 28 - F Nick Lards, F Martin Misiak and F Alex Pharand have all been returned to their junior clubs ... Sept. 25 -F Jiri Felcman has been returned to the SCL Tigers (National League).

Projected Roster at DET
No.
Name
11
Taylor Raddysh
14
Boris Katchouk
15
Joey Anderson
16
Jason Dickinson
22
Nikita Zaitsev
27
Lukas Reichel
28
Colton Dach
29
Drew Commesso
30
Jaxson Stauber
36
Ryder Rolston
38
Ethan Del Mastro
44
Wyatt Kaiser
46
Louis Crevier
48
Filip Roos
58
MacKenzie Entwistle
72
Alex Vlasic
78
Gavin Hayes
89
Andreas Athanasiou
91
Paul Ludwinski
98
Connor Bedard

