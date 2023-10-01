PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Red Wings in Back-to-Back

PRESEASON FACEOFF

The Blackhawks play their second road game of the 2023 preseason on Sunday evening at 6:00 p.m. CT in Detroit ... The game can be seen on NBCSCH or heard on WGN Radio ... During their second preseason game on Saturday, the Blackhawks dropped a 3-2 overtime decision to the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center ... F Mackenzie Entwistle and F Tyler Johnson each found the back of the net for Chicago ... F Boris Katchouk notched two assists, while F Taylor Raddysh and D Isaak Phillips each chipped in an assist ... G Arvid Soderblom made his preseason debut and went the distance for Chicago, making 29 saves on 32 shots.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Chicago heads to Detroit to take on the Red Wings at 6:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, wrapping up a pair of road back-to-back games ... The Blackhawks then host the Red Wings at 7:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday evening at the United Center, before a meeting with the Minnesota Wild on Thursday in the Windy City ... Puckdrop is set for 7:30 p.m. CT on Thursday night from the United Center.

TRAINING CAMP NUMBERS

The Blackhawks have 45 players in training camp including 29 forwards, 12 defensemen and 4 goaltenders ... The Blackhawks opened camp with 55 players.

TRAINING CAMP TRANSACTIONS

Oct. 1 - G Mitchell Weeks has been assigned to Rockford ... Sept. 29 - F Jalen Luypen has been assigned to Rockford ... Sept. 29 - D Josh Healey, D Ross MacDougall, D Josh Maniscalco and D Andrew Perrott have all been released from their PTO’s and assigned to Rockford ... Sept. 28 - F Nick Lards, F Martin Misiak and F Alex Pharand have all been returned to their junior clubs ... Sept. 25 -F Jiri Felcman has been returned to the SCL Tigers (National League).